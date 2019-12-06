The Navy created incredible photos comparing Pearl Harbor today to the day of the Japanese attack

pearl harbor then and now

The Japanese navy attacked the US fleet at Pearl Harbor 78 years ago, bringing the US into World War II with a devastating blow.

Now it's possible to compare Pearl Harbor's idyllic settings with the scenes on that "day of infamy" nearly 80 years ago.

On December 7, 1941, the US naval fleet stationed at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii suffered a devastating attack from the air and sea.

The Japanese assault began at 7:48 a.m., resulting in the death of 2,402 Americans, numerous injuries, the sinking of four battleships and damage to many more.

Surprised US service members who normally may have slept in on that Sunday morning or enjoyed some recreation instead found themselves fighting for their lives.

In 2013, the US Navy remembered the "day of infamy" with a series of photographs that compared scenes from that horrifying day to the present.

The photos, prepared by Navy Public Affairs Support Element West, Det. Hawaii, were accompanied by a nearly five-minute video.

Here are the photos:

Defenders on Ford Island watch for planes during the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.

The battleship USS California burns in the foreground as the battleship USS Arizona burns in the background after the initial attack on Pearl Harbor.

Defenders on Ford Island watch for planes during the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.

Hangar 6 on Ford Island badly damaged after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

A view of the historic Ford Island control tower in 1941. The tower was once used to guide airplanes at the airfield on the island and is now used as an aviation library.