Navy delays releasing draft environmental impact statement on PSNS's new dry dock plans

The USS Narwhal, decommissioned in 1999, awaits recycling in Dry Dock 3 at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. One of the alternatives the Navy has proposed is to build its new multi-mission dry dock that will be capable to handle Ford-class aircraft carriers at the current location of the 1919-built Dry Dock 3.

It may take longer before the public knows which part of the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard will be torn down to build a new multi-mission dry dock.

The Navy again postponed its schedule to release a draft of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for its Bremerton waterfront infrastructure improvements project, a document that will evaluate the potential environmental impacts of building a new dry dock and associated improvements at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, saying that additional time is to ensure the analysis is done thoroughly.

"Due to the potential scope and scale of the proposed action, the Navy is taking additional time to be thorough in its analysis of potential environmental impacts and alternatives to meet mission requirements," said Sarah Lincoln, a spokesperson at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest in an email to Kitsap Sun.

More: Navy's call for property to lease yields 80 responses, now honing in on proposals

"There are no specific difficulties," Lincoln said. "The scope of the project is very large and the Navy wants to ensure we are entirely thorough."

The potential impacts on the environmental resource areas that the Navy will analyze in the EIS include air and water quality, geological resources, marine biological resources, cultural resources, American Indian traditional resources, land use and recreation, visual resources, noise, infrastructure and utilities, transportation and traffic, marine navigation, public health and safety, hazardous materials and wastes, and socioeconomics and environmental justice, according to the Navy's project website.

Several options are being considered: Demolition of the current Dry Dock 3, one of the six dry docks at PSNS and the closest to the Bremerton ferry terminal; knocking down Mooring A, which is next to Dry Dock 6, and construct a multi-mission dry dock in the demolished location; or not building a new dry dock.

The Navy also proposed to upgrade Dry Dock 6, opened in 1962, to meet current seismic standards in this project.

Public involvement on Navy plans since 2022

In the summer of 2022, the Navy announced its intent to prepare an EIS and the public commented on the scope and issues to be analyzed in the statement. A fact sheet the Navy released at that time said that the EIS draft was scheduled to be issued in spring 2023, and the final EIS and Record of Decision in spring 2024.

In August, NAVFAC Northwest pushed back the estimated time to release the draft until early or mid-winter 2024.

This month, Lincoln said that the release date for the draft is "to be determined," but is not expected to occur before the end of 2023 or in early 2024. The release is currently delayed as the Navy conducts further analysis of the proposed action and alternatives, she said.

Once the draft EIS is released, the public will have 45 days to review and submit their comments on the analysis presented in the draft. Next, the Navy will release a final EIS which will include updates to the draft and responses to public comments during the 45-day comment period, according to Lincoln and the project website.

The Navy will wait at least 30 days after it releases the final EIS before announcing its decision on the selected alternative in a Record of Decision, according to Lincoln.

The date to publish the Final EIS has not been determined, Lincoln said.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Navy environmental impact statement on PSNS dry dock delayed into 2024