Navy: Driver is killed attempting to breach security gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville

The Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville is closed Thursday morning after a driver was killed crashing into an activated security barrier.

An attempted gate crasher is dead after security at Naval Air Station Jacksonville triggered a protective barrier the driver slammed into, according to the Navy.

It happened about 6:30 a.m. Thursday at the Birmingham Gate along Roosevelt Boulevard. The unidentified driver has no known military affiliation, according to base officials.

Investigators are trying to determine a possible motive or what led up to the incident. Anyone who witnessed it or has information is asked to contact the Naval Criminal Investigative Service at (808) 478-8353.

The Birmingham Gate was closed off until further notice and as people were directed to access the station through the Yorktown and Allegheny gates.

The Main Gate located on Yorktown Ave is open 24 hours. The Birmingham Gate, which is south of the Main Gate on Yorktown Avenue, is open 5 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

It's happened before

In August at Jacksonville's other Navy base, Naval Station Mayport, a 40-year-old Georgia man ignored guards stationed there and crashed his Subaru into another activated barrier about 6 p.m., according to news partner First Coast News.

Jason Tavares of Marietta was slurring his words and didn't know what day of the week it was, his arrest report said. A beer also was open in the front seat of his vehicle. He said he was coming from a bar, got lost and mistakenly drove past the main gate.

He was uninjured but was charged with DUI, careless driving, and possession of an open container in the vehicle.

In 2019 an unidentified driver tried to ram his way through Mayport's gate and crashed into a pop-up steel security barrier. The man later died of his injuries later, police said.

Then less than two weeks later Rodney Simeon, a 24-year-old former Alabama State University basketball player from Miami, was arrested after trying to smash through the same gate with a stolen dump truck, authorities said. He had been involved in several crashes on Interstate 95 in St. Johns and Duval counties as he fled Palm Coast where the dump truck was heisted.

He was under arrest on a Flagler County warrant for auto theft and burglary and also charged with careless driving, knowingly operating a vehicle with a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident, according to court records.

Although no possible motive was provided at the time, a ski mask and a gun were found inside the stolen truck. He had also been arrested a few days earlier on charges of destruction of evidence, suspended license, possession of marijuana and no car registration in Orange County, according to court records.

In 2011 a barrier at the NAS Jacksonville Main Gate also stopped a pickup as the driver tried to get past guards and smashed into it. When he tried to run and steal a car, he was seized before he got any farther. No weapons were found in his truck.

Timothy Migliore, then 45 of Green Cove Springs, was charged with attempted carjacking, resisting an officer without violence, trespassing, criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance, according to jail records.

He was found not guilty by reason of insanity, court records show.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Driver killed attempting to get into Naval Air Station Jacksonville