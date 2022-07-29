Navy expedites waterborne drones to close gap with China

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DAVID SHARP
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Michael M. Gilday
    American Navy admiral

Facing a growing threat from China, the Navy envisions drone ships keeping an electronic eye on enemy forces across the vast Pacific Ocean, extending the reach of firepower, and keeping sailors out of harm's way.

The Navy is speeding development of those robotic ships as an affordable way to keep pace with China's growing fleet while vowing not to repeat costly shipbuilding blunders from recent years.

The four largest drone ships are being used together this summer during a multination naval exercise in the Pacific Ocean.

Other smaller waterborne drones are already being deployed by the Navy’s 5th Fleet in the waters off the Middle East.

The goal in coming years is to see how these research vessels’ radar and sensors can be combined with artificial intelligence, and integrated with traditional cruisers, destroyers, submarine and aircraft carriers, to create a networked fleet that’s resilient because it’s spread over greater distances and more difficult for enemies to destroy, the Navy says.

“It’s about moving the technology forward, and having confidence in the capability. Everything takes time,” said Cmdr. Jeremiah Daley, commanding officer of Unmanned Surface Vessel Division One in California.

The Navy believes the technology can help with the three keys for military success — weapons range, scouting, and command and control — at a lower cost and risk to personnel, said James Holmes, a professor at the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.

But all of those benefits must be proven, along with long-term durability in a harsh saltwater environment, he said.

“We’re sort of in Jerry Maguire ‘show me the money’ territory with the tech. It will undoubtedly be useful, but whether it will be a game-changer is far less clear,” said Holmes, who doesn't speak for the Navy.

Before moving forward, the Navy must first to win over a skeptical Congress after a series of shipbuilding debacles.

Its speedy littoral combat ships have had propulsion problems, leading to early retirements. The “Advanced Gun System” on its stealth destroyer was a bust because of expensive ammo. And its newest aircraft carrier had problems with elevators and a new system to launch aircraft.

Critics said the Navy rushed to cram too much new technology onto those ships, leading to failures and growing costs.

“We can’t just throw all the resources at (robotic ships) with the track record of 20 years of failed ship programs,” said Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia, who is a retired Navy officer.

The Navy’s Unmanned Task Force is taking a new approach, using a military equivalent of a venture capital model to expedite new ideas, and moving forward only after technologies are proven, said Michael Stewart, the director of the task force.

This summer, four large drone ships are working alongside conventional ships during the war games called RIMPAC.

Those include the Sea Hunter and Sea Hawk, diesel-powered ships equipped with outriggers for stability in rough seas. The other two are Ranger and Nomad, which are based on oil platform replenishment ships. They have large flat decks from which a missile was successfully fired last year.

While those larger vessels are tested in the Pacific, the Navy is already seeing promising results with smaller, commercially available vessels that are being assessed by Task Force 59, which is part of the 5th Fleet in Bahrain, said Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins, 5th Fleet spokesperson.

One of the vessels that received attention is the Saildrone, a sail-powered vessel with solar-powered systems. Equipped with radar and cameras, Saildrones are touted as being able to operate autonomously for months at a time without maintenance or resupply.

Based on the success of multinational exercises last winter, the 5th Fleet said the U.S. Navy and international partners intend to deploy 100 crewless vessels by next summer.

All told, Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of naval operations, envisions a mix of 150 large crewless surface vessels and undersea vessels by 2045. That’s on top of more than 350 conventional battle force ships.

The Navy’s spending proposal for the new fiscal year includes $433 million for crewless surface vessels and $284 million for underwater vessels.

Those vessels coupled with artificial intelligence have the potential to make the Navy’s fleet much more effective, said Gilday, the Navy’s top officer. But the Navy is going about research and development “in an evolutionary, deliberate, informed kind of way,” he said.

The biggest advantage of robotic ships is that they could be built at a fraction of the cost of conventional warships as the Navy struggles to keep pace with China and Russia, said Loren Thompson, defense analyst at the Lexington Institute. The U.S. already lags behind China in ship numbers, and the gap is growing each year.

But Congress isn’t rushing into funding new programs, said Bryan Clark, a defense analyst at the Hudson institute. “Congress wants the Navy to have a good plan — and then pursue it aggressively,” Clark said.

On Capitol Hill, Luria said there may be a place for crewless ships, perhaps in replacing missile capability for ships the Navy wants to retire. But there’s a lot of research and development necessary to convince Congress to heavily invest in ships without any sailors.

“I just don’t think the technology is mature enough now to make a wholesale investment,” said Luria, D-Virginia.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, chair of the seapower subcommittee, said Gilday has assured her that the Navy is “conscious of not moving too quickly on unproven technology.”

“The Navy must get this right the first time and support rigorous testing with prototypes before committing to buying a fleet,” said Hirono, D-Hawaii.

___

Sharp reported from Portland, Maine. Associated Press writer Jennifer McDermott contributed to this report in Providence, Rhode Island.

___

Follow David Sharp on Twitter @David_Sharp_AP

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Brazil federal police warned against Bolsonaro arms agenda, documents show

    As President Jair Bolsonaro has aggressively sought to boost gun ownership in Brazil, documents obtained by Reuters reveal one key source of resistance to his agenda: his own federal police. Nearly two decades after Brazil passed a landmark firearms control law, Bolsonaro has used dozens of executive orders to weaken such restrictions, turning the right to bear arms into a symbol of his right-wing movement. A major liberalization bill, under discussion in the Senate, could enshrine in law his push to make Brazil a gun-toting nation like the United States.

  • Philadelphia Weather: Beautiful End To July

    Tammie Souza reports.

  • Russian forces press from all sides but Ukrainian Armed Forces prevent them from advancing Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

    THURSDAY, 28 JULY 2022, 08:11 Russian forces have once again had to retreat following an assault on the area between Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianske, in Luhansk Oblast. Source: Serhii Haidai, head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote: "The enemy is deploying assault groups and aircraft more and more often in an attempt to carry out their [combat] missions.

  • What to do if you win the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

    The massive Mega Millions jackpot is up to an estimated $1.1 billion, which is the third largest prize in its history. NBC’s Jacob Soboroff reports for TODAY on what to do if you’re the lucky winner.

  • Indonesia, U.S. to hold military exercise amid heightened Indo-Pacific tensions

    Some 4,000 soldiers mostly from Indonesia and the United States will conduct a joint military exercise next week that underscores "the importance we place on a free and open Indo-Pacific region," a senior U.S. military official said on Friday. The annual "Super Garuda Shield" exercise, which the United States called "significantly larger in scope and scale than previous exercises", comes against a backdrop of heightened tensions with China over the latter's growing assertiveness in the region. But Major General Stephen G. Smith, who will be directing operations on the ground in the exercise, told reporters in Jakarta on Friday that the drill should not be seen as a response to any tensions.

  • Carnival Cruise Line Shares More Info on Its Big New Ship

    Carnival's Celebration is an attempt to rival the latest and greatest offerings from Royal Caribbean.

  • India blocks Krafton's battle-royale game BGMI two years after PUBG ban

    Google has pulled the popular battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India, more popularly known as BGMI, from its Play Store in India after a government order, a year after developer Krafton launched the app following a ban on its other similar title PUBG in the South Asian market. The BGMI game has also been delisted from Apple's App Store in the country. "On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India,” a Google spokesperson told TechCrunch.

  • India blocks Krafton's game on concerns over data sharing in China - source

    NEW DELHI/SEOUL (Reuters) -India's government blocked a popular battle-royale format game from Krafton Inc, a South Korean company backed by China's Tencent, as it was concerned about its data sharing and mining in China, an Indian government source said. New Delhi used powers it has under India's IT law to block Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), relying on a provision it has invoked since 2020 to ban several other Chinese apps on national security concerns, said the government official and another source with direct knowledge.

  • Landslide triggered by heavy rains kills 6 in Iran's capital

    A landslide triggered by heavy rains in northwestern Tehran killed six people on Thursday, with 14 still believed missing, Iran's state-run media reported. State TV reported that the heavy rains in the early hours of the day caused flash floods and then landslides in a neighborhood at the foothills of the Alborz mountain range. A religious shrine, Imamzadeh Davood, was also damaged.

  • Analysis: Potential U.S. recession could feed an already vicious bear market

    The prospect of a U.S. recession could mean more pain for battered stocks, despite a recent rebound that has taken the benchmark index to its highest level in more than a month. Data on Thursday showed the U.S. economy contracted for the second straight quarter – fulfilling an often-cited definition of a recession. Robust job growth accompanying the current slowdown has sparked debate on whether the economy is actually in a recession this time around, and the official arbiter of recessions – the National Bureau of Economic Research – has not yet declared one.

  • Russia ramps up counterintelligence operations near its border with Ukraine and deploys additional troops on Zaporizhzhia front General Staff report

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - THURSDAY, 28 JULY 2022, 07:21 Russia has deployed additional forces on the Zaporizhzhia front; Russian forces are consolidating their positions near the village of Vershyna in Donetsk Oblast.

  • Biden just announced a 6-step plan to lower your electricity bill

    New measures announced by the White House Wednesday are aimed at helping more Americans get solar power and creating more jobs in clean energy.

  • Germany criticizes Turkey over island dispute with Greece

    Germany's foreign minister on Friday criticized Turkey for disputing the sovereignty of Greek islands near its coastline and urged Greece to make sure it stamps out any illegal pushbacks of people at the border. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was meeting Friday with officials in Greece and Turkey. The two NATO neighbors have been at odds for decades over sea boundaries, related drilling rights and the war-divided island of Cyprus, disputes that have brought them to the brink of war on several occasions.

  • Biden administration announces $400 million for rural internet access

    President Joe Biden's administration announced on Thursday that it will provide $401 million to provide access to high-speed internet for 31,000 rural residents and businesses in 11 states, as part of Biden's drive to expand access to the web. "With this money we are one step closer to President Biden's ambitious goal of affordable and reliable internet for all," Biden's infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu told reporters. At the same time, Vice President Kamala Harris is traveling to New York on Thursday to announce formation of the Economic Opportunity Coalition, a coalition of 23 companies and foundations, with the aim of investing billions of dollars into low-income communities.

  • Israeli soldier kills Palestinian teenager in West Bank confrontation

    An Israeli soldier shot dead a 16-year-old Palestinian during a confrontation near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank on Friday, Palestinian officials said, and the army said its troops had opened fire to protect motorists from rioters. Witnesses said the incident, east of the hub city of Ramallah, also involved face-offs in open fields between settlers, at least one of whom was armed, and Palestinians, with some on either side lobbing rocks at the other. A second Palestinian was shot and wounded in the incident, health officials and witnesses said.

  • Western countries are shipping refugees to poorer nations in exchange for cash

    Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta shakes hands with U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel. Cyril Ndegeya/Xinhua via Getty ImagesThe U.K. government was due to begin its first deportation flight to remove asylum-seekers to the East African country of Rwanda on June 14, 2022, exactly two months after signing the U.K.-Rwanda agreement. The asylum-seekers were from several war-torn and politically unstable countries, including Syria, Sudan and Iran. Each year, thousands of people – many fleeing repr

  • Taiwan says 'key position' in semiconductors won't be shaken as US passes chip act

    Taiwan's "key position" in making semiconductors will not be shaken and production on the island is the most efficient way of doing things, the Economy Ministry said on Friday in response to the U.S. Congress passing a major new chips act. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the sweeping legislation on Thursday to subsidise the domestic semiconductor industry as it competes with Chinese and other foreign manufacturers. Taiwan is a major chip producer, home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, which is also investing $12 billion in a new plant in Arizona.

  • Biden, China's Xi Directed Aides to Plan In-Person Meeting

    President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping directed their aids to begin planning an in-person meeting. This comes as after a 2 hour, 20 minute&nbsp;phone conversation between the two leaders on Thursday. Meanwhile, China's top leadership gave a downbeat assessment of economic growth but didn't announce new stimulus policies at a key meeting. John Liu reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Ukraine laments 'Vladimir Putin' chant at Istanbul match

    Ukraine's envoy to Turkey on Thursday expressed "sadness" over a chant of "Vladimir Putin" that rang out at a Champions League qualifying round football match in Istanbul involving Dynamo Kyiv.

  • TAI inks helicopter, trainer aircraft deals with African nations

    Turkish Aerospace Industries has announced new deals to export its helicopter gunships and trainer aircraft to two African countries.