Navy fires head of recruiting for Pacific Northwest

The Navy has relieved the commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific, roughly six months after he took command, the service said in a brief statement Friday.

Cmdr. Adam K. Pendleton was relieved on Thursday, and no reason was given in the Navy statement as to why he was fired, other than that his command had “a loss of confidence in his ability to fulfill the responsibilities as commanding officer.”

The Navy offers the boilerplate phrase when announcing the relief of a commanding officer.

Capt. Tommy Edgeworth, the deputy commodore of Navy Recruiting Command Region West, has assumed command of the unit.

Navy Recruiting Command spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Richard Parker declined Friday to provide further details regarding Pendleton’s firing.

“As a matter of policy, the Navy does not comment on ongoing investigations,” Parker said in an email to Navy Times. “The relief was the result of Cmdr. Pendleton failing to fulfill his responsibilities as the commanding officer of NTAG Pacific.”

The unit oversees recruiting for Alaska, Idaho, Montana and Washington state.

Pendelton is the second commanding officer in the service to be fired in the past week.

