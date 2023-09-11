Navy fires pay and personnel center XO

The Navy fired the second-in-command of the Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center on Sept. 1, officials confirmed Monday.

Few details were provided regarding precisely why Cmdr. Brandon T. DeHaan was relieved as the unit’s executive officer, but Navy Personnel Command officials said in a statement that it was due to “a loss of confidence in his ability to fulfill responsibilities as executive officer.”

DeHaan had been with the unit since April 2022.

The center oversees pay and personnel transaction processing.

Lt. Cmdr. Leonardo Nicasio has assumed the duties of the center’s executive officer.

Military.com first reported DeHaan’s firing.