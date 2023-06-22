The Navy first detected the Titan sub's implosion soon after it went missing: WSJ

An undated photo shows a tourist submersible belongs to OceanGate at sea. Ocean Gate / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Navy detected the Titan's implosion soon after it lost contact, per The Wall Street Journal.

Defense officials told the outlet the Navy began listening for the vessel right after it went missing.

A top-secret detection system used to find enemy submarines registered the sound.

At least some in the upper echelons of the US military were aware of the Titan submersible's fate days before the rest of the world, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The US Navy first detected the sound of the Titan's likely implosion soon after the vessel lost contact with its mothership on Sunday while on an exploratory dive to the Titanic shipwreck more than two miles beneath the surface, The Journal reported Thursday.

A top secret acoustic detection system that is used by the Navy to identify enemy submarines first registered the sound of an implosion near the since-discovered debris site on Sunday, US defense officials told the outlet.

Navy officials began searching for sounds from the missing Titan almost immediately after it lost contact, according to the newspaper.

"The U.S. Navy conducted an analysis of acoustic data and detected an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the Titan submersible was operating when communications were lost," a senior U.S. Navy official told the Journal. "While not definitive, this information was immediately shared with the Incident Commander to assist with the ongoing search and rescue mission."

The Navy did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Coast Guard officials on Thursday said the Titan appears to have suffered a "catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber," imploding and shattering its debris 1,600 feet from the famous shipwreck.

Read the original article on Insider