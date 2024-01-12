Navy helicopter crashes into San Diego Bay, all 6 people on board survive

A Navy helicopter crash in the ocean off the Southern California coast happened Thursday night and all six people on board survived, military officials confirmed to USA TODAY.

The crash site was in Coronado, officials said, a resort city on a peninsula in the bay immediately south of downtown San Diego.

Naval Air Station North Island spokesperson Commander Beth Teach said an MH-60R Helicopter Maritime Strike squadron 41 crashed in the San Diego Bay about 6:40 p.m., WKSB-TV reported.

"Due to the nature of the training, a safety boat was on location" according to a statement from Teach released to the outlet, and all six crew members were rescued.

The outlet reported they suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Teach could not immediately be reached by USA TODAY Friday morning.

Navy helicopter crash: Investigation underway

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

“All personnel are undergoing medical evaluation at this time,” the statement continued. “An investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the crash.”

What is a MH-60R?

The MH-60R Seahawk is an anti-submarine and surface warfare helicopter designed for land or maritime operations from any ship, according to the Navy's website.

In addition to combat, the aircraft is used for humanitarian disaster relief and search and rescue operations.

An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, from the "Battlecats" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 73, takes off of the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz. An MH-60R crashed into the San Diego Bay on Jan. 11, 2024, and military officials said all six people on board survived.

In late August 2021, five sailors died after a MH-60R crashed in the same waters due to a mechanical failure.

The helicopter involved in the crash was a also conducting "routine flight operations" when it crashed,

