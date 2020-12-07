This Navy helicopter pilot has been chosen to be the first woman to command a US aircraft carrier

Ryan Pickrell
Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, commanding officer of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), observes sea and anchor detail on the bridge of the shipv
Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt US Navy

  • For the first time in its history, the US Navy has chosen a woman to command a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, Task & Purpose first reported.

  • Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will become the commanding officer of a carrier in fiscal year 2022, Naval Air Forces told Insider, though it is unclear which carrier she will lead.

  • Bauernschmidt previously made history by becoming the first woman to be selected as an executive officer aboard a carrier.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

A woman has been chosen to command a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier for the first time in the history of the US Navy.

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, a career helicopter pilot, has been selected to become the commanding officer of a carrier in fiscal year 2022, though it is unclear which of the Navy's 11 carriers she will command, Naval Air Forces told Insider Monday.

Task & Purpose was first to report Bauernschmidt's historic achievement.

Bauernschmidt graduated from the US Naval Academy in 1994, the same year Congress changed the law to allow women to serve aboard combat vessels.

In an interview with CBS News in 2018, she said that the law changed her life.

"We were the first class that graduated knowing and feeling honored with the privilege to be able to go serve along the rest of our comrades in combat," she said.

Bauernschmidt
Bauernschmidt US Navy

After earning her wings two years out of the academy, she joined Helicopter Anti-submarine Squadron Light (HSL) 45, also known as "Wolfpack," and deployed aboard the destroyer USS John Young, supporting maritime interdiction operations.

Later, she was picked to command Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, supporting Operation Enduring Freedom aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush.

Over the course of her trailblazing career, which also involved serving as an instructor pilot among other things, Bauernschmidt has racked up more than 3,000 flight hours in Navy aircraft, according to her official Navy biography.

Her recent selection to command an aircraft carrier is not the first time she has made Navy history. Bauernschmidt is also the first woman to have served as an executive officer aboard a carrier. She was second-in-command of the USS Abraham Lincoln.

Talking to CBS about the XO position in 2018, she said that she didn't think too much about it, explaining that "it's easier to just get in and do the work."

Thinking a little more about it in the interview, she said: "I hope that I'm a good leader and a mentor to both men and women in the service."

CBS reported at the time that she was moving into a role that would eventually put her in line to command her own carrier.

Bauernschmidt most recently served as the commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock USS San Diego.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Giuliani's maskless tour may have spread COVID as well as lies

    In the last week alone, the president's personal attorney appeared at election-related hearings in Arizona, Michigan and Georgia, speaking in close proximity to others without wearing a mask.

  • Former Alabama state senator dies of Covid, warns in his last words, 'We messed up'

    "We let our guards down. Please tell everybody to be careful. This is real, and if you get diagnosed, get help immediately," former Sen. Larry Dixon said.

  • U.S. Supreme Court hears World War Two-era Jewish property claims

    The lingering legacy of World War Two reached the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday as the justices weighed two cases involving claims by Jews in Germany and Hungary and their descendants whose property was taken amid persecution that culminated in the Holocaust. The justices heard arguments in the two cases that hinge upon a federal law called the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act that limits the jurisdiction of American courts over lawsuits against foreign governments. In one case, the justices considered Germany's bid to avoid facing in a U.S. court a lawsuit that accused its former Nazi government of pressuring Jewish art dealers to sell a collection of medieval artwork in the 1930s.

  • Schumer: Biden ‘Considering’ Forgiving $50,000 in Student Loan Debt via Executive Action

    President-elect Joe Biden is “considering” forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for low-income and middle class students, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said Monday.Schumer held a press conference alongside Democratic Congressmen-elect Ritchie Torres, Mondaire Jones and Jamaal Bowman of New York, during which the group announced they have “come to the conclusion” that Biden can “forgive $50,000 of debt the first day he becomes president.”“You don’t need Congress, all you need is the flick of a pen and President-elect Biden — then President Biden — can make this happen,” Schumer said.> JUST IN: Sen. Chuck Schumer: President-elect Joe Biden is "considering" forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for all borrowers. pic.twitter.com/KS4WNgAb79> > -- The Hill (@thehill) December 7, 2020He added that the group is urging Biden to choose a secretary of education who will support student loan forgiveness because “it’s up to the secretary of education officially, but if President Biden wants it, I’m sure it will happen.”“This debt is a huge burden on the backs of our students standing in the way of them and their economy and it stays with them for a very long time,” he said.He said they are calling on Biden to take executive action to administratively cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt for federal student loan borrowers with an income below $125,000, and to do so in a way that the borrowers would have no tax liability when they receive the forgiveness.Schumer said he has spoken to Biden about "how important" the loan forgiveness is and that he is "considering" it.Asked if Biden will have the executive authority to forgive the debt, the New York Senator said the president-elect is researching that and "I believe when he does his research, he will find that he does."When asked what the forgiveness would mean for families who have “made sacrifices to pay off student loans” Schumer said it would be “good for everybody.”“Lots of students paid off student loans but it’s such a burden it’s good for everybody to make sure that this debt is vanquished,” he said. “It’s never been this high.”He added that when he finished college it cost $1,700 but “people can’t afford it now.”

  • Trump suggests Rudy Giuliani's crusade to overturn the election results is 'more important' than when he led New York's 9/11 response

    Giuliani was lauded for his 9/11 response, but his public image has cratered in recent years as he spins a web of increasingly incoherent conspiracies.

  • Hundreds pay respects at funeral of Chechen refugee who beheaded French teacher

    Several hundred people paid their respects last week at a funeral in Russia for the Chechnyan teenager who beheaded a teacher in France over cartoons mocking the Prophet Muhammad. Samuel Paty, a 47-year old history teacher, became the target of a hostile online campaign after discussing the cartoons in a class on freedom of speech and was eventually attacked and murdered by Abdoulakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old Chechen refugee, in October. Anzorov was shot dead by police shortly after the attack on October 16. His body was repatriated to Russia last week to allow his family to bury him in his ancestral village in the predominantly Muslim region of Chechnya. Several hundred people attended the funeral on Friday in the village of Shalazhi, chanting prayers on their way to the cemetery, a video released by several media outlets showed. Salman Magamadov, the village chief, insisted in an interview with the Podyem media outlet on Monday that Anzorov received an ordinary burial without “any special honours”. Prominent Muslim clerics in Russia have used the attack to condemn French authorities for mocking their religion. Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman leader of Chechnya, said French President Emmanuel Macron was to blame for allegedly encouraging insults against Muslims. Mr Kadyrov later sought to distance his region from the attack, insisting that the teenager, an ethnic Chechen, was born in Moscow and moved to France when he was a small child.

  • 10 Indoor Plant Stands That Seriously Stand Out

    Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • China says firmly opposes U.S. interference in its domestic affairs

    China said on Monday it firmly opposes and strongly condemns U.S. interference in its domestic affairs if a media report that Washington is preparing new sanctions on Chinese officials over a Hong Kong crackdown is true. If the United States insists on going down the wrong path, China will continue to take firm counter measures to safeguard its sovereignty and security, Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman with the foreign ministry told a briefing. The United States is preparing to impose sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing's disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong, Reuters reported on Monday citing sources.

  • Hong Kong: 'Secession' arrests after Chinese University protest

    Police accuse protesters of urging independence, as a harsh security law continues to be imposed.

  • Trump is reportedly planning a made-for-TV exit on Air Force One from the White House to a rally on Inauguration Day, hoping to pull viewers from Biden

    Trump is reportedly considering breaking democratic tradition by boycotting Joe Biden's inauguration and staging a rally instead.

  • Schools confront 'off the rails' numbers of failing grades

    The first report cards of the school year are arriving with many more Fs than usual in a dismal sign of the struggles students are experiencing with distance learning. School districts from coast to coast have reported the number of students failing classes has risen by as many as two or three times — with English language learners and disabled and disadvantaged students suffering the most. “It was completely off the rails from what is normal for us, and that was obviously very alarming,” said Erik Jespersen, principal of Oregon's McNary High School, where 38% of grades in late October were failing, compared with 8% in normal times.

  • A year into COVID-19, U.N. declares a day of 'epidemic preparedness'

    A year into a global battle against the coronavirus, the United Nations General Assembly on Monday declared Dec. 27 will be the "International Day of Epidemic Preparedness" in a bid to ensure lessons are learned for any future health crises. The World Health Organization (WHO) called it a pandemic in March, a declaration that the United States and others said came too late. The 193-member General Assembly adopted a resolution by consensus on Monday that recognizes the need "to raise the level of preparedness in order to have the earliest and most adequate response to any epidemic that may arise."

  • San Francisco officer who seriously injured suspect indicted

    Accused burglar, whose leg was amputated after arrest, also charged; DA declines to give details before arraignment.

  • Federal judges in Georgia and Michigan eviscerated 2 of Sidney Powell's 'Kraken' lawsuits in one morning

    The conservative attorney pledged to "release the Kraken" of a massive election fraud conspiracy, but only has a string of court losses to show for it.

  • Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner purchase $30 million Indian Creek plot — report

    Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump appear to be moving to Miami-Dade.

  • Schumer says Biden ‘considering’ forgiving $50K in student loan borrowers

    Sen. Chuck Schumer says President-elect Joe Biden could cancel student loans with an executive order. According to Senator Chuck Schumer, President-elect Joe Biden is considering forgiving $50K for student loan borrowers. Schumer made the announcement Monday during a press conference also attended by Democratic Congressman-elect Ritchie Torres, Mondaire Jones, and Jamaal Bowman of New York.

  • 'Melania Antoinette': First lady faces backlash after unveiling tennis pavilion at the White House

    Weeks before her family turns the White House over to President-elect Joe Biden, Melania Trump has announced that a new tennis pavilion on the south grounds is ready for action. The project included sprucing up an existing tennis court and children's garden, in addition to building a pavilion to replace a smaller structure. The first lady's office said on Monday that the pavilion's design was inspired by the architectural style of the White House, especially the East and West Wings. A colonnade, parapet wall and fanlight windows tie the new building to the look and feel of the White House. But critics expressed anger at the White House's announcement while the US is in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic. On Twitter there were comparisons to Marie Antoinette and the quote “Let them eat cake”, which is often attributed to her. Molly Jong-Fast, an editor at The Daily Beast, tweeted: "Oh Good, those people in their ICU Beds will feel so much better knowing that Melania has finished her tennis pavilion."

  • Former Florida health official posts video of state police entering her home, drawing their weapons

    Rebekah Jones, a former Florida Health Department official, tweeted a video in which it appears state police entered her home to confiscate her computer and other devices. The video appears to show police drawing their weapons.

  • MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle says she's recovering from COVID-19: 'I am begging you, please take this seriously'

    MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle is "begging" viewers to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously as she recovers from the coronavirus herself, saying she is "sick and scared."The MSNBC anchor on Monday revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19, as did her husband and children, and has "spent the better part of the last two weeks in bed isolating." Ruhle said she's now "on the mend" and her family is "very lucky" to be getting better but noted that many Americans have not been as fortunate, as the United States' coronavirus death toll passes 280,000."There is so much more that I now know after having COVID myself," Ruhle said. "Most importantly, we don't have a vaccine today. We have a virus that is ravaging our country, and we need to do a whole lot more to stop it. And as a person who is sick and scared, I am begging you, please take this seriously. It is not over."This plea came after MSNBC's Rachel Maddow emotionally revealed that her partner tested positive for COVID-19, saying they feared "it might kill her" and telling viewers they must "do whatever you can to keep from getting it."Ruhle offered further reflections on her experience with the coronavirus in an opinion piece for NBC News on Monday, writing that although Americans are "told to do the right thing" to prevent the spread of COVID-19, "what I have learned is that the 'right thing' gets easier the more privileged you are." She added, "The only way we can get through this is if we have a system that works for everyone, and after having COVID-19, I'm convinced that we do not." > NEW: @SRuhle discusses having Covid-19: "We don't have a vaccine today. We have a virus that is ravaging our country, and we need to do a whole lot more to stop it."> > "As a person who is sick and scared, I am begging you, please take this seriously. It is not over." pic.twitter.com/X7RUB2jIrb> > -- MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 7, 2020More stories from theweek.com The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness I'm rooting for pro-democracy Republicans Trump twice asked Pennsylvania House speaker to help overturn election results

  • Obsessed With the Wallpaper in The Queen’s Gambit? Here’s How to Get the Look

    We’ll help you become a retro decor grandmasterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest