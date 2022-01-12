Navy Helicopter Slams into Woods During Emergency Landing in Virginia

A Navy MH-60S "Seahawk" helicopter was forced down in a field and crashed into trees Wednesday northwest of Norfolk, Virginia, causing injuries to a passenger, Navy and state officials confirmed.

Virginia State Police said in an emailed statement to Military.com that the helicopter was making an emergency landing in an open field, and "the momentum of the craft caused it to slide into the wood line" in Isle of Wight County.

Released photos show the aircraft tangled in the woods with its rotor blades twisted and broken, tree limbs lying over its roof, and its nose smashed.

Read Next: Navy Blasted as Ineffective on Capitol Hill as Budget Crisis Looms

"The craft struck several trees sustaining damage to the front cockpit area and both sides of the landing skids," the police statement said.

Navy spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Robert Myers confirmed the crash and said that the aircraft was part of Norfolk-based Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26.

State police said that the two pilots were not injured, but "the back passenger was transported to the hospital with minor injuries." Myers said the injuries were non-life threatening.

The Navy did not release the identity of the three crew members.

"The care and well-being of our crew remains our top priority and we will investigate the cause of this incident," Myers said in his statement.

Virginia State Police confirmed that the Navy has taken over the investigation and noted that the FAA is not involved.

-- Konstantin Toropin can be reached at konstantin.toropin@military.com. Follow him on Twitter @ktoropin.

Related: Navy Blasted as Ineffective on Capitol Hill as Budget Crisis Looms