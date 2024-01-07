Navy hero from Ohio awarded for his actions on 9/11 passes away

An Ohio man born in Cincinnati who served in the Navy and was awarded for his actions on 9/11 has passed away.

Captain Dennis Kern, 74, passed away on Dec. 17 after a 10-month battle with brain cancer, according to his online obituary.

He was born in Cincinnati and attended high school in Aurora, Indiana.

Captain Kern joined the Navy through an ROTC scholarship to Miami University and graduated in 1971. He was then commissioned in the Navy.

He was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for his actions during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, at the Pentagon.

Captain Kern was in a conference room with the Undersecretary of the Navy at the time, Susan Livingstone, and 30 other people.

After Flight 77 struck the Pentagon, ceiling tiles fell around them, and the room began filling with smoke. Captain Kern and Undersecretary Livingstone made their way out of the room and into a hallway that was filled with smoke. He blocked a fire suppression screen from closing and prevented the group from being trapped in the fire, the Naval History and Heritage Command website said.

He retired from the Navy in Nov. 2001.

Captain Kern is survived by his Kate, his wife of 48 years, and his two children, daughter-in-law, and three grandsons.

A requiem mass will be held on Jan. 11 in San Francisco.

