The Navy just deployed its $13 billion aircraft carrier, which was both commissioned and panned by Trump, who ranted, 'it just doesn't look right'

The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) transits the Atlantic Ocean, March 26, 2022. US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins

The US Navy's first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford deployed Tuesday.

The massive ship cost $13 billion to build and comes with a slew of new technologies.

Donald Trump once ranted about the ship's look, according to a book.

The US Navy's most advanced aircraft carrier – which was commissioned and then later critiqued by former President Donald Trump – deployed Tuesday from Norfolk, Virginia, to head to the Atlantic.

After years of delay and costly setbacks that have amounted to a $13 billion price tag, the USS Gerald Ford set off for its first deployment, entering the competitive arena of naval ships from countries like Russia and China.

The ship comes with a slew of new technologies, including electromagnetic catapults that can launch planes and advanced weapons elevators that will move bombs and missiles up to the flight deck.

Not only is this one of the most advanced aircraft carriers to enter the waters, surpassing the Navy's own Nimitz-class carriers, but it's also the world's largest.

Its sheer size hasn't won over everyone, however. Former president Donald Trump was among one the critics of the ship.

According to "Peril," a book by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, Trump was often preoccupied with the carrier, ranting about the ship's high cost as well as the placement of the flight command center on the flight deck.

"It just doesn't look right," Trump said, according to the book.

Congressmembers have also taken issue with the ship. Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia called the ship a "$13-billion nuclear-powered floating berthing barge."

Ford's deployment in the Atlantic Ocean will consist of military exercises involving about 9,000 personnel from nine countries, 20 ships, and 60 aircrafts, according to the Navy.

Take a peek at the Navy's latest aircraft carrier:

An MH-60S Nighthawk helicopter lands on the flight deck of USS Gerald R. Ford. Behind is the flight command center or the ship's "island" that Trump ranted about.

Story continues

MC2 Jackson Adkins/Navy

A tugboat directs the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford as it leaves the pier in Newport News, Virginia, October 25, 2019.

A tugboat directs the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford as it leaves the pier in Newport News, Virginia, October 25, 2019. US Navy/Mass Comm Specialist Seaman Cory J. Daut

View of the empty flight deck of the USS Gerald R. Ford. The ship can hold around 75 aircraft carriers, according to the Navy.

The US Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) underway on its own power for the first time. US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni

Inside the USS Ford's massive hangar bay.

Daniel Brown/Business Insider

One of the advanced weapons elevators that moves ordnance, such as bombs and missiles, up to the flight deck.

Daniel Brown/Business Insider

A view from the flight deck.

Daniel Brown/Business Insider

The ship is also equipped with multiple short-range antiaircraft and missile systems called Sea Sparrows.

Daniel Brown/Business Insider

Inside the bridge where the ship is navigated.

Daniel Brown/Business Insider

The lead helm digitally controls the speed and steering of the aircraft carrier.

Daniel Brown/Business Insider

Another shot of the USS Gerald Ford loaded with aircraft on its flight deck.

The USS Gerald R. Ford set sail on October 4, 2022, from Norfolk, Virginia. Navy

Read the original article on Business Insider