Navy will let Wisconsin keep badger statue for 50 more years

FILE - A Badger and Shield statue is displayed outside the governor's Capitol office in Madison, Wis., on, Jan. 27, 2021. The Navy has decided to let Wisconsin keep its beloved badger statue for another 50 years, scrapping plans to move the sculpture to an East Coast museum. (AP Photo/Todd Richmond File)
TODD RICHMOND
·2 min read

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Navy will let Wisconsin keep its beloved badger statue for 50 more years, scrapping plans to move the sculpture to an East Coast museum.

The statue, sculpted from melted-down cannons seized from Cuba during the Spanish-American War, was affixed to the first USS Wisconsin before World War I. The U.S. Naval Academy Museum lent it to the state in 1988. It has sat outside the governor's office in the state Capitol since 1989, delighting thousands of tourists who rub its nose for good luck.

The academy museum contacted state officials in March 2020 asking for the statue's return so it could be lent to the nonprofit Nauticus Museum in Norfolk, Virginia, where the second USS Wisconsin is berthed as an exhibit.

State historians balked, and U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, a Wisconsin Republican and former Marine, joined the effort to keep the statue in Madison. The Navy last February agreed to extend the loan for two more years.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers sent Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro a letter in November asking that the Navy transfer ownership of the statue to the state permanently.

“The Badger should remain in Wisconsin where it is seen by tens of thousands of visitors each year and is one of the most popular and beloved attractions in our beautiful state Capitol building,” Evers wrote. “The Badger is not only part of the USS Wisconsin ... history, but it is now a part of the history of the Wisconsin State Capitol and a piece of pride for the Badger State and of residents from every corner of Wisconsin.”

Del Toro sent Evers a letter Tuesday saying the Navy is happy to extend the loan for the next 50 years.

“I prize the strong affinity that the citizens of Wisconsin have developed toward the badger statue; it reflects the state's proud maritime heritage and deep ties to the U.S. Navy," Del Toro wrote. “The Navy feels those ties, too, and we thank the people of Wisconsin for their ongoing interest in and support of our Navy and our nation's maritime history.”

Marinette Marine manufactures battleships for the Navy. In 2020 the company won a $5.5 billion contract in 2020 to build a guided missile frigate and was selected to develop a prototype for a new unmanned ship capable for attacking land and sea targets.

A call to the Nauticus Museum rang unanswered late Wednesday afternoon.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Teddy Roosevelt statue removed from outside New York museum

    Workers on Wednesday dismantled a towering statue of President Theodore Roosevelt from outside New York City's American Museum of Natural History. The "Equestrian Statue of Theodore Roosevelt," commissioned in 1925 and unveiled to the public in 1940, depicts Roosevelt on a horse, with a Native American man and an African man on foot at his side. The New York City Public Design Commission voted last June to remove it, the museum said on its website.

  • Packers release DL Kingsley Keke

    The Green Bay Packers made a surprise roster move on Wednesday. The team announced the release of DL Kingsley Keke, a fifth-round pick in 2019.

  • Nobody's senator but theirs: Ron Johnson's backroom dealing shows who he's working for. It's not you.

    The Republican senator's backdoor deal-making on the tax bill illustrates once again why he is so unfit for public office.

  • Man shoots person who stole his SUV on Key Peninsula, deputies say

    A 70-year-old man located his stolen SUV near Wauna on Key Peninsula and shot at the man driving it, deputies said.

  • Dangerous wind chills expected across parts of Wisconsin; Milwaukee temperature has dropped 23 degrees since midnight

    "Wind chills at this level can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes," the National Weather Service warned in a statement.

  • Robin Vos to Kevin Nicholson: 'You need to not run for governor.' Assembly speaker's comments spark intraparty spat in GOP

    Nicholson, who is expected to announce his run this week, shot back — telling Vos to get his own house in order.

  • Rare video captures entire wolf pack in remote part of Minnesota national park

    “Rarely do we get the entire pack in a one frame.”

  • Thailand to decriminalize marijuana possession, paving the way for legal recreational use and cultivation

    Thailand is set to fully decriminalize cannabis, paving the way for recreational marijuana use in the country. Thailand, which became the first Southeast Asian country to legalize medical marijuana in 2018, is moving to allow full cannabis access with a new proposal from its Food and Drug Administration (FDA), reported Bloomberg. On Wednesday, the agency proposed excluding marijuana from the narcotics control board’s list of controlled drugs.

  • U.S. Supreme Court spurns Trump bid to keep Capitol attack records secret

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected former President Donald Trump's request to block the release of White House records sought by the Democratic-led congressional panel investigating last year's deadly attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. Trump's request to the justices came after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Dec. 9 ruled that the businessman-turned-politician had no basis to challenge President Joe Biden's decision to allow the records to be handed over to the House of Representatives select committee. Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, the panel's chairman, and Republican Representative Liz Cheney, its vice chair, in a statement called the Supreme Court action "a victory for the rule of law and American democracy."

  • 3 Signs You're Spending Too Much -- and How to Stop

    Unless you really go in and check your bank account or credit card balance every day, it's easy to lose track of how much you're spending. You may, from time to time, have to dip into your savings account to cover your bills when your paycheck falls short. Carrying a credit card balance is something a lot of people end up doing from time to time.

  • Winter Haven plans connection between Cypress Gardens Boulevard and Register Road

    Winter Haven commissioners want to reconstruct Roosevelt Drive and extend it so it connects Cypress Gardens Boulevard and Register Road.

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • Mexican millionaire builds controversial replica of mansion

    SAN PEDRO GARZA GARCÍA, Mexico (AP) — A Mexican multi-millionaire is building a replica of his northern Mexico mansion to serve as a museum for his art collection, an endeavor criticized because it is funded in large part with public money. Mauricio Fernández Garza, 71, said he wants to give the public access to his collections of art, historic artifacts and fossils. The plan, approved while Fernández Garza was mayor of this wealthy enclave next to Monterrey, faced opposition even then as a public project to hold personal items of the then mayor.

  • MLB Star Fills in as PE Teacher for St. Louis Elementary School Facing Staff Shortage

    When staff was spread thin, Meramec Elementary School had a Gold Glove winner waiting in the wings.

  • Saudi-led coalition targets Houthi rebels in Yemen after Abu Dhabi attack

    More than a dozen people were killed by Saudi airstrikes on the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Monday night, in an apparent response to an attack on the capital of the United Arab Emirates by the Houthi militia earlier in the day.The attack on Sanaa hit the home of Brig. Gen. Abdullah Qassem al-Junaid, former leader of the air force academy in Sanaa, and killed the general, along with his wife and son and five other members of the household, according...

  • COVID-19 health emergency could be over this year, WHO says

    The worst of the coronavirus pandemic — deaths, hospitalizations and lockdowns — could be over this year if huge inequities in vaccinations and medicines are addressed quickly, the head of emergencies at the World Health Organization said Tuesday. Dr. Michael Ryan, speaking during a panel discussion on vaccine inequity hosted by the World Economic Forum, said “we may never end the virus” because such pandemic viruses “end up becoming part of the ecosystem.” WHO has slammed the imbalance in COVID-19 vaccinations between rich and poor countries as a catastrophic moral failure.

  • 'It will be nasty.' Temperatures, wind chills to plummet as blast of arctic air hits metro Milwaukee and Wisconsin

    A cold airmass that was up around the Arctic Circle a couple days ago is making its way toward Wisconsin, forecasters say.

  • Bank of America profit beats estimates on loan growth, M&A boost

    (Reuters) -Bank of America Corp reported a better-than-expected 30% jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by loan growth and record-breaking M&A volumes in its investment banking business. Flush with cash and emboldened by soaring stock market valuations, large buyout funds, corporates and financiers struck billions of dollars worth of deals in the fourth quarter, generating record advisory fees of $850 million for BofA, up 55% from a year earlier. Loans grew during the quarter across every category except home equity, with average loans and leases, excluding those from the government's Paycheck Protection Program, up 3.4% from the prior quarter and 3.2% from a year ago, the bank said.

  • Academy Film Museum to Launch Permanent Exhibition on Jewish Hollywood Founders After Outcry Over Exclusion

    "Notes" from museum supporters led to the surprise decision, director and president Bill Kramer says

  • Greece boosts air force with advanced French jet fighters

    French-built fighter jets roared Wednesday over the Acropolis as Greece races to modernize its military and flaunts new security alliances aimed at checking neighboring Turkey. Six advanced Rafale jets, purchased from the French air force, flew in low formation over Athens before their official handover to the Greek armed forces at a nearby air base. “The arrival of these Rafale aircraft signals an upgrade for our country operationally, technologically and geopolitically,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the ceremony.