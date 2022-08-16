Navy man charged in New London murder enters not guilty plea

Greg Smith, The Day, New London, Conn.
Aug. 15—A Navy man charged with murder in the July 20 death of his 23-year-old wife at their New London home entered a not guilty plea on Monday in New London Superior Court.

George Dodson, 23, waived his right to a probable cause hearing and entered the plea during a short court appearance. Without the waiver, the prosecution would have had to present evidence to convince a judge probable cause existed that Dodson committed the crimes he is charged with.

Dodson, who was on active duty in the Navy, is accused of using a hammer to kill his wife, Shelby Dodson, and setting fire to his home at 50 Sherman St. while his 13-month-old son was in a crib in an upstairs bedroom. Police said he admitted to the killing out of jealousy.

Family of Shelby Dodson have set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with the move of her son to his aunt's home.

Held on $3 million bond, George Dodson is charged with murder, attempted murder, first-degree arson and cruelty to animals. He is due back in court on Oct. 3.

