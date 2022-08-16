Navy man charged in New London murder enters not guilty plea

Aug. 15—A Navy man charged with murder in the July 20 death of his 23-year-old wife at their New London home entered a not guilty plea on Monday in New London Superior Court.

George Dodson, 23, waived his right to a probable cause hearing and entered the plea during a short court appearance. Without the waiver, the prosecution would have had to present evidence to convince a judge probable cause existed that Dodson committed the crimes he is charged with.

Dodson, who was on active duty in the Navy, is accused of using a hammer to kill his wife, Shelby Dodson, and setting fire to his home at 50 Sherman St. while his 13-month-old son was in a crib in an upstairs bedroom. Police said he admitted to the killing out of jealousy.

Family of Shelby Dodson have set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with the move of her son to his aunt's home.

Held on $3 million bond, George Dodson is charged with murder, attempted murder, first-degree arson and cruelty to animals. He is due back in court on Oct. 3.