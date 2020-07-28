    Advertisement

    Navy P-8 Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Japan Following Compressor Stall

    Oriana Pawlyk

    A compressor stall forced the Navy crew of a P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft to request an emergency landing at an Air Force base in the Pacific earlier this month, according to a recent Naval Safety Center accident report.

    The crew made a precautionary landing at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, Navy spokesman Lt. Samuel Boyle said Monday. The news was first reported by Navy Times.

    Read Next: Meet the Team of Stolen Valor Sleuths at the National Archives

    "There were no injuries and the landing was safe," Boyle said in a statement. The incident is under investigation, he said.

    The Safety Center labeled the event as a Class A mishap, a category that includes fatalities, severe damage totaling $2 million or more or a complete loss of the aircraft.

    The main mission of the P-8A, which replaced the Navy's P-3C Orion, is to track submarines by dropping buoys that ping, listen and detect.

    The intelligence-gathering aircraft is a Boeing-made adaptation of its 737 commercial aircraft.

    -- Oriana Pawlyk can be reached at oriana.pawlyk@military.com. Follow her on Twitter at @Oriana0214.

    Related: DoD Watchdog Wants to Know if Navy's P-8 Spy Plane Can Track Russian Subs

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.