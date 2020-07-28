Navy P-8 Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Japan Following Compressor Stall

A compressor stall forced the Navy crew of a P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft to request an emergency landing at an Air Force base in the Pacific earlier this month, according to a recent Naval Safety Center accident report.

The crew made a precautionary landing at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, Navy spokesman Lt. Samuel Boyle said Monday. The news was first reported by Navy Times.

"There were no injuries and the landing was safe," Boyle said in a statement. The incident is under investigation, he said.

The Safety Center labeled the event as a Class A mishap, a category that includes fatalities, severe damage totaling $2 million or more or a complete loss of the aircraft.

The main mission of the P-8A, which replaced the Navy's P-3C Orion, is to track submarines by dropping buoys that ping, listen and detect.

The intelligence-gathering aircraft is a Boeing-made adaptation of its 737 commercial aircraft.

