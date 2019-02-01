KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Capt. Rosemary Mariner lived a life full of firsts.

She was the Navy’s first woman fighter pilot and later the first woman to command an aviation squadron.

But on Jan. 24, those who knew her best believe she earned a new set of wings — ones that allowed her to fly higher than she ever has following a five-year battle with ovarian cancer.

It only seems fitting that the Navy will honor her in a way that’s never been done before.

The Navy will conduct its first all-female flyover Saturday in Maynardville, Tennessee, during a graveside service for Mariner, who spent her retired life living in Norris, Tennessee, as a lecturer and resident scholar at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

'What's important to you?'

Mariner never wanted to be exceptional.

"When people look at you as an exceptional person, they think that person can do it and nobody else can," her husband and retired Navy commander Tommy Mariner said. "Rosemary didn't want that. She wanted other people to be living their dreams, too."

Rosemary left the door open for women to thrive in the United States military. But first she had to open the door herself.

Her long list of achievements include being one of the first women in the Navy to earn her pilot wings in 1974, the first woman to fly a tactical fighter jet in 1975 and the first woman to command a naval aviation squadron in 1990, according to a tweet from historian and friend Kate Landdeck.

She also went on to become one of the first women to serve aboard a Navy warship.

It was her unique career and intelligence that caught her Tommy's eye during the California summer of 1977. Rosemary was working as a writer for a project with Tommy's fleet at the China Lake naval weapons station at the time.

"She was a good-looking jet pilot that was feisty and intelligent," he said. "In naval aviation, she was a different character. ... One day, the master chief at the time said they got my airplane fixed and I could be on my way. I told them I would just go in the morning."

Tommy wasn't planning on staying that night, so he had to borrow clothes from a squadron member. Rosemary, on the other hand, showed up to their first date in a stunning peasant dress and off-white top.

As the two shared dinner, Tommy asked her a simple question that changed the way he thought of her forever: "What's important to you?"

"She came back with no hesitation at all — 'To be looked at as a person,'" he said.

A 'path-forging career'

Tommy, a graduate of the University of Tennessee, always knew he would come back to the eastern part of the state. He told that to Rosemary when he proposed in his family's tobacco field in 1978.

She didn't answer right away, choosing to write Tommy a letter in 1979 to say "yes." They married the following year but didn't come back to Tennessee until much later than Tommy had originally planned.

"I made the decision early on that her career was unique," Tommy said. "There was a lot of guys who could do what I did. But her path-forging career was one of a kind at the time."

The couple followed each other from base to base, with Rosemary surpassing multiple milestones along the way.

Rosemary learned to build valuable connections, master flight and, of course, drop bombs during her career, Tommy said. She racked up more than 3,500 flight hours in 15 different aircraft during her 24 years of service.

Tommy said Rosemary was always appreciative of the military men who let her follow her dreams. But while the men taught her a lot about aviation, Tommy said, she taught him a lot about love and how to treat others.

A huge loss for our nation. Rosemary was a remarkable person, an incomparable aviator and a badass. RIP, Captain. We stand on the shoulders of giants like Rosemary Mariner. https://t.co/yYERT5w3sh — flynavy (@flynavy) January 26, 2019

"She grew me up," Tommy said. "I was a different person. Rosemary changed me. ... And you have to understand, China Lake was isolated. You learn to rely on each other and do things together."

That continued after Tommy retired in 1995 — Rosemary two years later — when the two decided to share their knowledge and experiences with others.