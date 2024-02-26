Navy plans 'live and inert bombing' exercises Feb. 27-March 1 in Ocala National Forest

The U.S. Forest Service has announced that the U.S. Navy will engage in “live and inert bombing” exercises Feb. 27-March 1 at the Pinecastle Range Complex in the Ocala National Forest.

Here is the schedule:

+ Tuesday: 11 a.m.–8 p.m. (Live/Inert)

+ Wednesday: 9 a.m.–6 p.m. (Live/Inert)

+ Thursday: 9 a.m.–6 p.m. (Live/Inert)

+ Friday: 9 a.m.–6 p.m. (Live/Inert)

"During bombing periods, wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National Forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice 'BearWise' measures," the Forest Service wrote in a Facebook post.

Noise complaints should be sent to nasjax.noisecomplaints@us.navy.mil.

More information about the Ocala National Forest can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/florida/recarea/?recid=83528

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: U.S. Navy exercises this week at Pinecastle Range Complex in ONF