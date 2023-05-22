Navy relieves commanding officer of destroyer John Finn in Japan

The commanding officer of the guided-missile destroyer John Finn was relieved of command Friday.

Cmdr. Angela Gonzales was relieved “due to a loss of confidence in her ability to fulfill her responsibilities in leading the ship,” according to a brief Navy statement issued Saturday.

As is the case with nearly every Navy CO firing, no other information was provided regarding the reasons for Gonzales being relieved of command.

John Finn is assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet in Yokosuka, Japan.

Cmdr. Matthew Hays has assumed interim commanding officer duties, and Gonzales has been reassigned to Naval Surface Force Pacific.

“The U.S. Navy holds commanding officers to a very high standard and holds them accountable when those standards are not met,” the Navy said in the statement. “They are expected to maintain the Navy’s high standards for leadership, demonstrating competence in their duties at all times.”