Navy removes aircraft carrier captain who sounded alarm over COVID-19 outbreak on board his ship

The United States Navy has removed the captain of an aircraft carrier who sounded the alarm over a COVID-19 outbreak aboard his ship, NBC News and Axios report. Capt. Brett Crozier, who commands the USS Theodore Roosevelt, had sent a stern four-page letter to his superiors on Monday begging for help containing the outbreak, in which some 150 to 200 sailors had reportedly tested positive out of his nearly 5,000-person crew.

Crozier's letter leaked to the San Francisco Chronicle, and expressed fears that the Theodore Roosevelt was unable to follow quarantine social distancing guidelines when it was forced to dock in Guam. "This will require a political solution but it is the right thing to do," Crozier had written. "We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our Sailors."

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly reportedly relieved Crozier of duty over "a loss of trust and confidence." The Washington Post adds that the Navy specifically removed him due to "becoming increasingly convinced that he was involved in leaking the letter to the media to force the service to address his concerns."

Crozier will reportedly keep his rank and remain in the Navy after being relieved of his duty.

More stories from theweek.com

The Secret Service signed an 'emergency order' this week — for 30 golf carts

Jazz guitar great Bucky Pizzarelli has died of coronavirus

Jared Kushner suggests voters 'think about who will be a competent manager during the time of crisis'

