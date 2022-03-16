Navy sailor allegedly shoots wife’s boyfriend after uncovering affair

A U.S. Navy Sailor gunned down his wife’s boyfriend after he caught the couple locked in the throes of passion inside their Virginia home, according to court documents.

Tyler Lamar Jenkins was charged on Monday with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Timothy Paul Talley III. The 26-year-old suspect allegedly entered the apartment unit he shared with his wife on Friday to discover her “engaged in a sexual act” with another man, according to court documents obtained by the Virginia-Pilot.

“What am I doing wrong?” Jenkins allegedly asked her before opening fire.

When officers arrived at the Palm Beach complex just after 9:45 p.m., they discovered Talley suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead on the scene.

Jenkins, who has been employed by the U.S. Navy since 2014, reportedly confessed to shooting his wife’s paramour three times. A gun was also recovered at the scene.

Jenkins remained behind bars on Wednesday without bond, according to online records. He was reportedly denied a public defender due to his income and is slated to appear in court again on May 12.