Charges were brought against a Navy sailor in connection to a fire that was set on the USS Bonhomme Richard last year.

The unnamed sailor, who was charged on Thursday, was a member of the crew at the time of the fire, which was set on July 12, 2020.

"On July 29, charges under the Uniform Code of Military Justice were brought forth against a Navy Sailor in response to evidence found during the criminal investigation into the fire started on USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) on July 12, 2020,” Cmdr. Sean Robertson, spokesman for the U.S. 3rd Fleet, said in a statement.

“Evidence collected during the investigation is sufficient to direct a preliminary hearing in accordance with due process under the military justice system,” he added.

Vice Adm. Steve Koehler, commander of the U.S. 3rd Fleet, is weighing court martial charges. He has also directed a hearing to take place in which an impartial hearing officer will make determinations and recommendations regarding the case, as required under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

The Navy decommissioned the amphibious assault ship that raged in flames for days in San Diego Harbor last summer. Officials assessed that it would cost $3 billion and take up to seven years to restore the 22-year-old ship.

Sixty-three personnel, including 40 sailors and 23 civilians, were treated for minor injuries, including heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation related to the fire and the attempt to quell the flames.

Tags: News, Navy, Defense, Pentagon, National Security

Original Author: Mike Brest

Original Location: Navy sailor charged for fire that wrecked USS Bonhomme Richard