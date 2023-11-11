Navy sailor indicted for attempting to meet a minor for sex

The United State Attorney’s Office announced the return of an indictment, charging 39-year-old Michael Buck Brockway of Jacksonville with using the internet to attempt to entice a minor child to engage in sexual activity.

If convicted, Brockway faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison, and a potential life term of supervised release. Brockway was arrested on July 28, 2023, in Jacksonville, on related state charges. He was arraigned in federal court on November 2, 2023, and ordered detained pending trial.

It is another case brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue child victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

