Navy sailor in Key West arrested on felony hit-and-run charge after bicycle crash

Key West police arrested a U.S. Navy sailor who is accused of hitting a bicyclist with her car and leaving the scene last month.

Ailin Tutor, 22, faces a felony count of hit-and-run that caused serious bodily injury. She could not be reached for comment Wednesday. A call to the phone number assigned to her on the arrest report goes directly to a message saying no calls are being accepted.

Tutor was released on $50,000 bond on Tuesday hours after her arrest on a warrant. It was not immediately clear if she has legal representation.

According to the arrest report, Tutor hit the cyclist around 1 a.m. Sept. 8 on Truman Avenue with her Hyundai Elantra. Security camera footage viewed by police showed the man’s legs go up in the air and his head hit the street pavement, according to the report.

Paramedics took him to him to Lower Keys Medical Center to be treated for lacerations to his head. Contacted by the Miami Herald/FLKeysnews.com, the man declined to comment.

Key West Officer Jorge Mayorga Lopez wrote in his report that after hitting the bicyclist, the car’s brake lights engaged for “a couple of seconds” before the Hyundai continued on its way.

Police said they matched a side view mirror found at the scene with a car found at Tutor’s Northside Drive residence, about two miles from the crash, Lopez said.

Tutor is assigned to the military police at Naval Air Station Key West. Base officials could not immediately be reached for comment on her arrest or possible disciplinary action.