Navy sailor who shot and killed himself at Hawaii resort identified

Associated Press

Myanmar’s ruling military squared off against its opponents in the courts, the streets and the countryside Monday, showing no sign of relenting in its crackdown against those opposed to February's coup. Aung San Suu Kyi, who led the elected government toppled in the military takeover, was accused of a fresh criminal charge when she appeared by video link before a judge in the capital Naypyitaw on Monday, according to her lawyers. Suu Kyi was accused of breaching a law intended to control the spread of the coronavirus, the second such charge against her under the same law.