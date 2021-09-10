Navy SEAL who claims to have killed bin Laden reflects on 20 years since 9/11
The death of al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was a pivotal moment in the fight against terror. Former Navy SEAL Rob O'Neill was part of the raid and he says he was the one who fired the deadly shot. O'Neill spoke with Anne-Marie Green on CBSN about the 20 years since 9/11, what it feels like to see the Taliban taking over in Afghanistan, and whether he might run for office.