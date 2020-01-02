Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher has launched a lifestyle brand after Trump reversed a military court's sentence

Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images/Nine Line SFG/Business Insider

A Navy SEAL who was acquitted of murder charges has launched a lifestyle brand with T-shirts, hoodies, and drinking accessories.

Edward Gallagher was charged with murder in 2018 and demoted by the Navy. US President Donald Trump reversed Gallagher's sentence and reinstated his rank.

Gallagher's squad said that he targeted civilians including women and children and that he fatally stabbed a young ISIS fighter his team was treating medically. He was found not guilty of those charges.

He was found guilty of one charge: posing with the body of the dead ISIS fighter.

Trump repeatedly intervened in Gallagher's case, prompting criticism from the military. Gallagher has become a conservative figure and Fox News guest who has designed other T-shirts and promoted products on Instagram.

Edward Gallagher, the Navy SEAL who was found guilty of posing with the corpse of ISIS fighter and had his sentence reversed by US President Donald Trump, has launched a lifestyle brand.

Gallagher, a special operations chief, was charged in 2018 with crimes including murder, accused by his platoon of targeting civilians including women and children. He was acquitted of all but one charge in July.

He received support from Trump for months before his trial began, and had his demotion reversed by Trump in November.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Gallagher appears to have embraced the branding opportunities that come with his increased public profile by launching a clothing collaboration and endorsing nutrition supplements and coffee.

The collaboration, called Salty Frog Gear, includes T-shirts, sweatshirts, and drinkware consisting of a branded whiskey glass and a decanter.

Gallagher has escalated his move into branding since the case, which turned him into a conservative figure who has appeared on Fox News.

He has collaborated with two other clothing brands on two T-shirts that say "Free Eddie." Other T-shirts say "In a world full of mean girls be a Gallagher." He has also endorsed products on his Instagram account with his wife.

Gallagher was charged after his fellow SEALs accused of him of fatally stabbing a young ISIS fighter his team was treating medically in 2017. He posed for a picture with the dead body.

A military jury in July acquitted Gallagher of most of the charges, except for posing with the body, leading to his demotion within the Navy from chief petty officer to petty officer first class.

Trump overrode the Navy's decision in November, directly contradicting its senior command, and Gallagher was reinstated as a chief petty officer.

Gallagher has denied any wrongdoing, while squad members and other military officials have been critical of Trump's intervention.

Nine Line, the clothing company collaborating with Gallagher to make Salty Frog Gear, wrote on its website that even though he was acquitted, Gallagher now had "a criminal record, and a huge chunk missing from his lifetime pension as a result."

It said that Gallagher and his wife, Andrea, felt that the "Washington establishment" had treated them similarly to the way Trump frequently claims he is, adding that "perhaps that's why President Trump took a particular interest in Gallagher's case."

Nine Line described Salty Frog Gear as "a coastal lifestyle brand with an edge."

"With specialty garments flexible enough for a fishing trip at sea or a weekend afternoon on the range, SFG provides functional, versatile, and affordable apparel solutions for your next outdoor adventure," it said.