A Navy SEAL rates nine underwater missions in movies and tv shows
Former Navy SEAL Andy Stumpf rates nine underwater missions in movies and television for realism. Stumpf discusses the accuracy of underwater scuba-diving scenes in "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation" (2015), starring Tom Cruise; "Tomorrow Never Dies" (1997), featuring Pierce Brosnan as James Bond; and "National Treasure" (2004), with Nicolas Cage. He also discusses discharging guns and other weapons underwater in "Thunderball" (1965), with Sean Connery; "Alien: Resurrection" (1997); and "Act of Valor" (2012). Stumpf analyzes proper diving technique in "Archer" (2009), "Sanctum" (2011), and "For Your Eyes Only" (1981). Stumpf served over 16 years in the Navy SEALs — 12 years as an enlisted SEAL and five years as an officer before he medically retired. You can follow Andy Stumpf here: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andystumpf212 "Cleared Hot" podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cleared-hot/id1247300054