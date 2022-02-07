Navy SEAL Trainee Dies; No-Bid Contract Concerns | SoCal In Brief

SAN DIEGO, CA — As the weekend wraps up, we've rounded up all the stories you may have missed Saturday and Sunday to prepare you for Monday.

But before we jump into the Southland's top stories, Golden State residents should know that state health officials have proposed a no-bid contract that will allow Kaiser Permanente to expand its Medi-Cal coverage area, evoking concern and anger from other health insurers.

Opponents of the contract ague that Kaiser Permanente is getting special treatment that sidesteps state procedures and allows it to cover only certain portions of the California resident.

Also, a Navy SEAL candidate died on Saturday just hours after he'd completed "Hell Week" training in San Diego. He was identified Sunday as 24-year-old Kyle Mullen, who joined the military last year.

Here are more of the Southland stories you may have missed over the weekend.

The number of COVID-positive patients in Orange County hospitals has dropped from 687 to 627, continuing a three-week downward trend.

The overnight blaze was contained within an hour, officials said

Five people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Riverside, authorities said.

Two men shot a 45-year-old man to death and wounded a 60-year-old man Sunday morning during a gang-related shooting.

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on State Route 74 Sunday, prompting the partial closure of the highway in the Santa Ana mountains.

A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man at an Irvine park when the victim refused to hand over pills without payment.

Hospitalization numbers have been declining in LA steadily since reaching over 4,800 in mid-January.

Teachers at the ABC Unified School District, unhappy with the results of ongoing contract negotiations, are planning a sick-out Monday.

An employee at a GNC store was stabbed in the back by a customer at the Westfield UTC mall in La Jolla Friday evening and the suspect fled.

Dry weather and Santa Ana winds were predicted to prevail over San Diego County Saturday through next week.

A convicted felon who submitted fraudulent claims to obtain over $4 million in relief payments was sentenced Friday.

Three school districts in the Coachella Valley have reported a combined 999 active COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

Two people in Lemon Grove were arrested on suspicion of carrying illegal weapons and drugs in a car.

The United States women's hockey team will play its second game of the Beijing Olympics Saturday, facing ROC in a preliminary round game.

Citing a backlog of cases and coronavirus concerns, a federal judge has postponed the trial on a lawsuit brought by Kobe Bryant's widow.

Police are searching Saturday for a man who attempted to rob a Rite Aid Store in the Carmel Mountain neighborhood of San Diego.

The chancellor of the Long Beach-based California State University system is defending his handling of a 2020 settlement agreement.

A blaze that began as a rubbish fire and spread to a strip of commercial buildings was extinguished by fire crews.

Police arrested two teenagers believed to be connected to a shooting near the Del Amo Fashion Center.





This article originally appeared on the San Diego Patch