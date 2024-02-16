Navy SEALs conduct training exercise at Beale AFB

Feb. 15—A total of 40 airmen from Beale Air Force Base teamed up with Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) for a joint Exercise Dragon Trident 1 between Jan. 29 and 31.

This three-day training exercise involved base defense operations, weapons training and re-capture operations, officials said.

Airmen with the 9th Security Forces Squadron kicked off the exercise by establishing air base ground defense with command and control, mobile security patrols and defensive fighting positions at the forward operating site. Beale airmen were on guard with training munitions to defend themselves from a series of unknown maneuvers from the SEALs team.

"After getting set up, we knew an attack was coming, but we didn't know where it would come from," U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aaisha Banks, 9th Security Forces Squadron cyber security liaison, said in a statement. "This is new training for most of us, and it helps us prepare for real world encounters by showing where our deficiencies are and where we can improve."

Alongside the 9th Security Forces Squadron, airmen with the 9th Operations Support Squadron assisted in drop zone setup. This team also consisted of airfield management, air traffic control, radar airfield and weather systems.

On the second day of training, Beale airmen went to the firing range to train on the M-249 light machine gun, M-240 machine gun, M-4 carbine and P320-M18 pistol, officials said. SEALs provided tips and techniques to enhance efficiency and lethality with different weapons systems.

"The most memorable experience was using the CROWS system in the M-ATV since it gives us a safe position to strike our targets," Airman 1st Class Jaylin Charles, 9th SFS protection level 1 entry controller, said in a statement. "(The SEALs) also gave us great hands-on training on grip and stance for firing our handguns and rifles, as well as better squad tactics for machine gun firing."

Roles were reversed on the third day of training as Beale airmen conducted re-capture operations alongside SEALs. This exercise was beneficial for both airmen and SEALs, as it allowed them to see how the other side functions and how to operate as one cohesive unit, officials said.

"When we look at strategic competition and future conflict, we need to establish the relationships in our joint community to ensure success on the battlefield," Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Ricks, 9th SFS senior enlisted leader, said in a statement.