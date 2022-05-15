Navy veteran wins big on Maryland lottery ticket her mom bought as housewarming gift

A mom’s housewarming gift to her daughter turned out to be worth $50,000 in Maryland.

The daughter, an Upper Marlboro woman who recently returned to Maryland after serving in the U.S. Navy for “many years,” was moving into a new home on Saturday, May 7, along with the help of her mother, the Maryland lottery said in a news release on Friday, May 13.

“It meant so much to me that she could be there, to see my first new house,” the 46-year-old daughter said, according to the lottery. “Plus, she brought me a few scratch tickets to help celebrate.”

On Mother’s Day, she scratched one of the tickets, a $5 Multiplier Money, and saw she won a top prize.

“I just stared at the ticket for a while and then asked my husband to check it,” the woman said, according to lottery officials. “What a blessing!”

Her win was the last $50,000 top prize of the game, according to the lottery.

The woman told lottery officials she plans to use her winnings to help her friends and family. She also plans to save for a family vacation and to get “something very special” for her mom.

Upper Marlboro is about 40 miles south of Baltimore.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

