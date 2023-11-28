Navy veteran wins vehicle from ABC Drivetrain Parts & Service's Veterans Day promotion

LANCASTER − Walter Rooker has a new vehicle. Well, new to him, anyway.

ABC Drivetrain Parts and Service at 330 S. Broad St. offers free oil changes to veterans and active service members on Veterans Day. This year they also raffled off a black 2001 Dodge Caliber, chosen from those who got the free oil changes.

This was the first time the business gave away a vehicle.

U.S. Navy veteran Walter Rooker recently won a drawing for a 2011 Dodge Caliber at ABC Drivetrain Parts & Service to commemorate Veterans Day. He's pictured here on the left with his wife, Kathy, and ABC Drivetrain general manager Josh Reliford.

"I saw on Facebook a place down in Texas was doing it and they donated a car," ABC Drivetrain general manager Josh Reliford said. "We like to take care of the veterans."

The business did 66 oil changes, so Rooker had a 1 in 66 chance of winning.

"I got lucky," Rooker said. "I came down for a free oil change. Then they called me a couple days later and told me I got my ticket drawn out of a hat. I thought maybe because I had the rattiest old car down here for an oil change."

U.S. Navy veteran Walter Rooker sits inside the 2011 Dodge Caliber he won at ABC Drivetrain Parts & Service in a Veterans Day raffle.

Rooker hasn't yet decided what to do with his old car yet.

"I don't know," he said. "I'll figure out something. I can't pay taxes and insurance on all of them."

Rooker is a U.S. Navy veteran and served from March 1972 to March 1976. He said he first had an order to go to Vietnam, but that it was rescinded and he did not have to go.

When Reliford called Rooker to tell him he won, Rooker first thought someone was joking with him.

"I've got some goofy buddies," he said. "I didn't know."

jbarron@gannett.com

740-681-4340

Twitter: @JeffDBarron

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Lucky Navy veteran wins vehicle through local business promotion