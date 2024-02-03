Navy Week Program sets sail for Montgomery

The U.S. Navy is preparing to bring a Navy Week to Montgomery during the week of April 1-7, as the fourth Navy Week of the calendar year.

Montgomery Navy Week will bring between 50 and 75 Sailors from across the nation to volunteer throughout the community and discuss why the Navy matters to Montgomery. This will be the first Navy Week hosted by Montgomery and the surrounding communities.

The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, perform at the Yellowstone International Air Show in Billings, Mont. The Blue Angels perform flight demonstrations at 32 locations across the country to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps to the American public.

"We are thrilled to bring the Navy to Montgomery," said NAVCO's director, Cmdr. Anthony Falvo. “Though our Navy is deployed around-the-world and around-the-clock, the Navy Week program allows us to showcase our Navy in places that don’t enjoy an everyday naval presence. Most importantly it affords us the opportunity to highlight our most important asset — the highly skilled men and women of the United States Navy who ensure our warfighting advantage to preserve our American way of life.”

Montgomery Navy Week will feature in-person demonstrations, performances, and engagements throughout the week that will include:

Senior Navy Leaders — Flag officer and senior civilian Navy leaders with ties to Montgomery and the surrounding area.

Namesake Sailors — Sailors serving on USS Alabama (SSBN-731), a Ohio-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine and USS Montgomery (LCS-8), an Independence-class littoral combat ship.

Navy Southeast Band — Performances and masterclasses with Navy Musicians.

Naval History and Heritage Command — Educational presentations and lesson plans about the deep ties between Alabama and the Navy.

USS Constitution — Demonstrations about the oldest commissioned ship in the Navy.

Navy Expeditionary Combat Command — Educational STEM presentations and fitness demonstrations by technicians, medics, and divers.

U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command — Educational presentation on the importance of atmospheric and oceanographic science and the overall value of STEM education to the Navy.

Navy Weeks are the service’s signature outreach program, designed to allow the citizens of Montgomery to learn about the Navy, its people, and its importance to national security and prosperity. The Navy Office of Community Outreach (NAVCO) coordinates Navy Weeks.

Since 2005, the Navy Week program has served as the Navy’s flagship outreach effort to regions without a significant Navy presence, with over 300 Navy Weeks held in more than 95 different U.S. markets. Each year, the program reaches more than 150 million people — about half the U.S. population.

“Our mission is to connect with the heartbeat of each community and we strive to make a lasting impact on the Sailors, partners and community members,” said NAVCO Navy Week program manager, Lt. Caroline Ready. “We coordinate with corporations, civic and community service organizations, local government, educational institutions, media, and veterans to give the community as many opportunities as possible to engage with their Navy.”

For more information on Montgomery Navy Week visit https://outreach.navy.mil or contact Lead Planner John Hankemeier at (901) 229-5631 or john.t.hankemeier.civ@us.navy.mil

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Navy Week Program sets sail for Montgomery