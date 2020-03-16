How the Navy's small craft action teams defend US warships at sea

Sailors assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS Porter stand the small craft action team watch as the ship pulls into Souda Bay, Greece, January 8, 2017.

US Navy/MCS Seaman Ford Williams

Aboard US Navy warships, small group of sailors are tasked with defending the ship from threats posed by small ships or low-flying aircraft.

Members of the Small Craft Action Team have to know how to spot and identify threats as well as handle all the ship's mounted weapons.

GULF OF ADEN (NNS) – Aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), a small group is trained to defend the ship in an emergency situation.

This group of sailors, the Small Craft Action Team (SCAT), provides a surge capability for reacting to an emergency security situation within the defensive perimeter of the ship, and has earned high-level praise for its integration with the Marines of the embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit

"SCAT is a team consisting of crew-served weapons machine gun operators that provide 360 degree coverage of the ship, an anti-terrorism tactical watch officer and a gunnery liaison officer," said Lt. j.g. Frank Smeeks, New York's anti-terrorism officer (ATO). "They are called away as a pre-planned response to threats the ship may face like a small boat attack or low, slow flyer."

To be part of SCAT, a sailor has to be a part of the ship's Security Reaction Force (SRF). They must also be qualified in all gun mounts aboard the ship.

US Navy/MCS 2nd Class Cameron M. Stoner

"A SCAT member has to be qualified to shoot both the M240 and M2HB machine guns," said Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Adam Gilbert, a SCAT watch stander. "They must know how to properly identify contacts and how to properly report them."

US Navy/MCS 3rd Class Danielle A. Baker

New York puts SCAT members through rigorous training to ensure they are ready for any situation.

"They must receive extensive training on many topics to include use of force and rules of engagement, warning shots, contact reporting and tracking, and how to clear machine guns of any malfunctions or stoppages," said Smeeks.

US Navy/MCS 2nd Class Dana D. Legg

This training was put to test during Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), a pre-deployment exercise during which embarked assessors from Carrier Strike Group 4 gave New York's SCAT the highest tier grade.

"During our training cycle, our SCAT performed extremely well," said Smeeks. "Our integration with green side was noted as being one of the best Carrier Strike Group 4 has seen on an amphibious ship."

US Navy/MCS 2nd Class Brandon Williams-Church