NAYA opens Economic Development office and retail space in Cully

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — The Native American Youth and Family Center (NAYA) opened its Economic Development office and retail space Thursday, Dec 14.

Named the munk-yelan saxali (pronounced moonk-YEH-lun SAH-hah-lee) in the Chinook language, it’s in a one-story building at 4636 N.E. 42nd Ave. It is next door to an affordable housing complex, the Mamook Tokatee at Northeast Going and 42nd Avenue. That development has an art studio for residents, and the Saxali will display and sell artifacts made by them. Native Americans can also get business development support there, including lessons in business plan writing, personal finance and marketing.

NAYA’s interim CEO Oscar Arana told Pamplin Media that the center helps building a corridor of Native American activity along Northeast 42nd Avenue, north to the 10-acre NAYA campus. NAYA used to occupy a small storefront on North Mississippi Avenue. Now it has a 10-acre campus in Cully.

Speakers included Prosper Portland Executive Director Kimberly Branam, Business Oregon Director Sophorn Cheang, and former KOIN TV reporter and Boeing Senior Community Relations Specialist Amy Frazier. They praised the development for offering access to careers with living wages.

