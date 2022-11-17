Nazanin Boniadi Recalls 'Traumatizing Encounter with the So-Called Morality Police' in Iran at Age 12

6
Jen Juneau
·4 min read
Nazanin Boniadi
Nazanin Boniadi

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Nazanin Boniadi is recalling a "traumatic" experience she had as an adolescent that is inspiring her to "use [her] voice" in support of women and girls in Iran.

On Wednesday, the Bombshell actress, 42, gave a moving keynote speech at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, during the Academy Women's Luncheon presented by Chanel, about once being approached by the "so-called morality police" in her birth country.

"My parents realized the dangers of raising a daughter in a social, political and legal climate that was growing increasingly oppressive, particularly towards women and girls," she said. "Although they were granted political asylum in London when I was just 3 weeks old, the challenges facing women in Iran became ingrained in my psyche."

"And after traveling across Iran when I was 12 and a traumatizing encounter with the so-called morality police tasked with enforcing the country's Islamic dress code and behavior, I knew I had to use my voice to promote theirs," added Boniadi, who was born in Tehran but raised in the U.K.

Boniadi's speech came two months after the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini. According to the U.S. Treasury Department, Amini, 22, was transferred to a hospital in a coma the same day she was detained for allegedly wearing her hijab too loosely, "and died two days later from internal injuries."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Women hold signs and chant slogans during a protest over the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini outside the Iranian Consulate on September 29, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. Mahsa Amini fell into a coma and died after being arrested in Tehran by the morality police, for allegedly violating the countries hijab rules. Amini's death has sparked weeks of violent protests across Iran.
Women hold signs and chant slogans during a protest over the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini outside the Iranian Consulate on September 29, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. Mahsa Amini fell into a coma and died after being arrested in Tehran by the morality police, for allegedly violating the countries hijab rules. Amini's death has sparked weeks of violent protests across Iran.

Chris McGrath/Getty Protest over the death of Mahsa Amini in Istanbul, Turkey

RELATED: Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche Cut Their Hair in Support of Iranian Civil Rights Protesters

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star went on to say in her speech that "Mahsa Amini's murder has forced us to reckon with our complacency in protecting the rights of women globally."

"Perhaps it's the understanding of the fragility of our freedoms that has galvanized the world around Mahsa and plight to women in Iran," Boniadi continued. "Not since the anti-Apartheid movement of South Africa have we seen the level of global attention to the fight to end any kind of segregation anywhere. But how do we, the creative community, turn our outrage into meaningful action and prevent the Iran authorities from crushing yet another uprising?"

Boniadi shouted out fellow celebrities whom she says have "successfully used their platforms to amplify and elevate the movement," like Alfre Woodard, Danny Glover and Blair Underwood.

"That's exactly what we need to do for Iran right now," she said. "We need the world to send a strong message to the Iranian authorities. Their crimes will not remain uninvestigated or unpunished. We have to demand that our representatives stand unequivocally with the Iranian people and hold the Islamic Republic regime to account for their crimes under international law."

Near the end of her speech, Boniadi implored listeners to protest, network and "continue to amplify the voices of the Iranian people on social media by following and sharing information from credible activists and organizations," asking her "greater artistic community" to "join us in our fight for a free Iran."

RELATED VIDEO: Ongoing Protests in Iran Spark Support Worldwide

Boniadi spoke about her early life in Iran to Katie Couric last month, explaining how her parents "were opposed to the newly formed Islamic Republic regime" following the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

As a result, the family escaped to London when the Hotel Mumbai actress was just 20 days old — as her "father was on an execution list" in Iran.

Boniadi, who is an ambassador for Amnesty International U.K. ambassador and member of the Council on Foreign Relations, also recalled "having the freedom of dress taken away from me" the first time she visited Iran after the move, when she was 12 years old, being "forced to wear a hijab."

"A member of the so-called morality police came up to me and my uncle, and in a very harsh tone demanded that we prove that we were married, because we were simply walking down the street," Boniadi told Couric, 65. "It was such a jarring, harrowing experience. It was seared into my mind. I remember thinking at that moment that if I ever had a platform where I could tell people what the everyday experience of young girls in Iran is, I would share that."

"I've been fighting for 14 years to amplify the voices of the Iranian people against their oppressive regime," she added. "And I will continue until they achieve the freedom they deserve."

Recommended Stories

  • Chaos as Tehran's metro stations turned into protest sites

    STORY: On a video released on Tuesday (November 15), the crowd can be heard chanting: "I am a free woman. You are the pervert. You are the whore," on a train platform.A separate video released on Wednesday (November 16) shows people inside a metro carriage screaming as a man carrying what appears to be a paintball gun can be seen on the platform.Reuters was able to confirm the location of the videos from the design and signs in the metro stations which matched file imagery.Reuters was not able to independently confirm the date the videos were filmed.Widespread anti-government demonstrations erupted in September after the death of young Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by morality police for allegedly flouting the strict dress code imposed on women.Iranian leaders have vowed tough action against protesters they have described as rioters, accusing enemies including the United States of fomenting the unrest.

  • That Viral Post About 15,000 Protesters In Iran Being Sentenced To Death Is Misleading, But Activists Warn Executions Are A Strong "Possibility"

    Several high-profile figures, including Viola Davis, Sophie Turner, and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, shared the post about protesters in Iran being executed.View Entire Post ›

  • In Seattle, an Iranian protests in a way banned back home - through dance

    Hair uncovered and hands painted red, Iranian-born choreographer Parmida Ziaei dances in the streets and on stage to show her support for demonstrators more than 6,000 miles (10,000 km) from her home in Seattle. Iran has been engulfed in protests since Mahsa Amini, 22, died on Sept. 16 after she was arrested for allegedly flouting the Islamic Republic's strict dress code imposed on women. Iranian authorities have not given any numbers on those killed or injured; they have neither denied nor confirmed HRANA reports.

  • Iranian Police Open Fire At Tehran Train Station, Beat Women With Batons

    Footage showed authorities battering passengers and shooting on a train platform as protests against the country's religious laws intensified.

  • Revolutionary Iran kiss photo goes viral as beautiful act of defiance against regime

    The Iranian couple, who cannot be identified as their faces remain obscured, defy a few different Sharia laws with this simple act of defiance against the Islamist regime.

  • Exclusive: Exec who blew the whistle on NJ COVID deaths at vets home says key flaws remain

    "It's kind of mind-boggling how lackadaisical things were," says Dave Ofshinsky, whistleblower and former assistant CEO for the Paramus veterans home.

  • Inside the Ultra-Luxe New Penthouses at London’s Landmark Skyscraper One Park Drive

    The penthouse collection was designed by architectural firm Herzog and de Meuron with interiors by Tom Dixon’s Design Research Studio.

  • MH17: Three guilty as court finds Russia-controlled group downed airliner

    A Dutch trial finds a missile supplied by Russia killed 298 people on board MH17 over Ukraine in 2014.

  • Iran Protests Take Center Stage at Chanel’s Academy Women’s Luncheon

    Nazanin Boniadi spoke about the fight for women's rights at the Chanel-sponsored event.

  • Anya Taylor-Joy Is Serving Holiday Glam With All-Red Look

    Anya Taylor-Joy was red hot, hot, hot in New York City, as she sizzled in a fiery outfit that would totally make people swoon this holiday season.

  • 10 new things about the 2023 Subaru Impreza

    The 2023 Subaru Impreza is an all-new generation for Subaru’s compact hatchback. And yep, it’s a hatchback only for 2023. No more sedan. Here are 10 new things about the 2023 Impreza, including details about its available boxer engines, a bigger touchscreen from the Outback, improved safety tech and the new Impreza RS trim. Once upon a time before the WRX, the Impreza RS was the sportiest version. The new one certainly looks the part, has the more powerful engine option and the same sport-tuned suspension as the mid-grade Impreza Sport. And yep, you better believe this will be the basis for the next-generation Subaru Crosstrek.

  • What to Know About Protesters Facing Execution in Iran

    A false claim that Iran plans to execute 15,000 protesters went viral. Here is what the parliament actually voted on and the latest numbers on imprisonment and death.

  • A Girl's-Eye View of What's Happening in Iran

    As a national uprising mounts against the Islamic Republic, young women wait for deceptively simple things, like the ability to wear their hair uncovered. For one writer, spending a month with his Iranian niece put it all in perspective.

  • Zelenskyy on explosion in Poland: I have no doubt that it was not our missile

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that the missile that fell in Poland on Tuesday was not Ukrainian. Source: Zelenskyy on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast on 16 November Quote: "I have no doubt that it was not our missile or our missile strike.

  • Senate moving forward with Respect for Marriage Act

    Senate moving forward with Respect for Marriage Act

  • ‘Monster High’ Renewed for Season 2 at Nickelodeon

    “Monster High” has been renewed for Season 2 at Nickelodeon. The series is based on the Mattel toy franchise of the same name. The second season will consist of 20 episodes. The series debuted on Nickelodeon in October. It is available in the U.S. and UK and will launch later this month in Australia on […]

  • New Princess Diaries Movie Is Happening 18 Years Later and We Can’t Shut Up

    Disney is officially working on a new Princess Diaries movie 18 years later, but you know what they say: "A queen is never late. Everyone else is simply early."

  • ‘In Her Hands’ Review: Doc Takes a Tense But Shallow Look at Afghanistan’s Youngest Female Mayor

    This portrait of Zarifa Ghafari from executive producers Hillary and Chelsea Clinton tells more than it shows – and it doesn't do enough of either

  • Meta appoints new India head amid key departures in its largest market

    Meta has appointed Sandhya Devanathan as the new head of its India business following several high-profile departures in the key overseas market. The social juggernaut said on Thursday that Devanathan, who joined the firm in 2016 and helped build the company's Singapore and Vietnam businesses, has been elevated to head and VP of Meta India. In her new role, which begins January 1, Devanathan will report to Dan Neary, Vice President at Meta Asia-Pacific.

  • Georgia launches election audit with roll of dice

    Georgia election officials hosted a dice roll at the state Capitol on Wednesday to launch an audit of votes in the recent election for secretary of state. In all, 20 dice were rolled, generating a number that was fed into a computer to determine the batches of votes counties must count as part of the audit. An audit is required for general elections in even-numbered years on a race selected by the secretary of state.