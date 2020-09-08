Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe faces new charge while on temporary release says Iran state media

British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe faces a new charge after being freed on house arrest in Iran in March - Reuters

An Iranian court court issued a new charge against British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on Tuesday, Iranian state media reported.

The British-Iranian dual national has been detained in Tehran since 2016 on spying charges, but was temporarily released from Evin Prison prison in March amid the coronavirus outbreak after serving nearly all of her five-year sentence. She is barred from leaving the country.

"The branch 15 of the Islamic Revolutionary court summoned Nazanin Zaghari and her designated lawyer this morning and informed her of a new indictment," an unnamed official told State TV.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested during a holiday in April 2016 and accused of plotting the "soft toppling" of Iran's clerical establishment.

Her family and her employer deny the accusations against the 41-year-old and say she was in Iran with her young daughter Gabriella to visit family.

Her husband Richard Ratcliffe, who has campaigned relentlessly for her release, believes his wife's release is contingent on the UK paying Iran money owed on a cancelled 1970s weapons deal.

“The failure to resolve this issue has resulted in Nazanin being taken hostage, and other people being taken hostage,” Mr Ratcliffe said in a BBC Panorama documentary broadcast last month.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace recently acknowledged that he is seeking to pay a debt to the Iranian government, in a letter to lawyers acting for families of dual nationals detained in Iran, including Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

The debt derives from Chieftan tanks ordered by the shah of Iran. When the Shah was overthrown in 1979, Britain did not deliver the tanks to the new Islamic Republic nor return the money.

International arbitration in 2008 found that the UK owed the debt, thought to be worth about £400m.

Neither the UK or Iranian governments acknowledge any link between the payment of the debt and freeing of British prisoners in Iran.

Mr Ratcliffe said last month he feared his wife, who was due for release in March 2021, could face a second trial.

"Behind closed doors, they keep saying there's a second court case, they keep talking about running it," he told ITV.

Amnesty International condemned the reports of a new charge against Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

"Nazanin has already been convicted once after a deeply unfair trial, and there should be no question of her being put through that ordeal again," said Kate Allen, the advocacy group's UK director.

"As a matter of absolute urgency the UK government should make fresh representations on Nazanin’s behalf, seeking to have any suggestion of a second trial removed."