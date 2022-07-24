Nazi flags displayed outside Turning Point USA summit attended by Trump condemned as 'pure hatred' by the Florida Holocaust Museum

A swastika flag is seen outside of the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit on July 23, 2022. Florida Holocaust Museum

A group waved Nazi flags outside the Turning Point USA summit in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday.

The Florida Holocaust Museum has condemned the "indefensible act of pure hatred."

Turning Point USA says the group had no connection with the event.

The Florida Holocaust Museum condemned the waving of antisemitic flags outside a conservative conference attended by former President Donald Trump, on Saturday.

Protesters gathered outside the Tampa Convention Center with Nazi flags, swastikas, the SS logo, and antisemitic caricatures of Jews, while the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit was taking place.

Turning Point USA told Insider that the group was not connected to the event.

A Nazi swastika flag and an SS flag outside the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit on July 23, 2022. Florida Holocaust Museum

According to Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, a local media outlet, the group distributed flyers blaming abortion on Jews.

The media outlet said that the flyers were distributed by the so-called Goyim Defense League, which, according to the Anti-Defamation League, was responsible for at least 74 antisemitic propaganda incidents in 2021.

The Florida Holocaust museum's chairman, Mike Igel described the protesters as "openly and proudly displaying genocidal symbols."

In a statement, he said: "Carrying the Nazi flag, or that of the SS, the organization responsible for some of the worst atrocities of the Holocaust, is an indefensible act of pure hatred."

The statement continued: "This isn't about politics or religion. It's about humanity. The Florida Holocaust Museum calls upon everyone, Jew and non-Jew, regardless of political affiliation, to condemn this blatant antisemitism in the strongest possible terms. This should matter to everyone."

The Turning Point USA conference included speeches by Trump, Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor-Greene.

A spokesperson for Turning Point USA told Insider that students tried to confront the protesters but eventually disengaged. Turning Point USA was unable to get the group removed because it was on public property, the spokesperson said.

"We're really proud of the way our students and security personnel handled it," he added. "Obviously, Turning Point USA condemns that type of behavior, acts, and ideologies that they represent. That goes without saying."

Read the original article on Business Insider