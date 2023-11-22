Nazi flags, SS book found in Beavercreek Walmart shooter’s home, documents show

Court documents obtained Wednesday by News Center 7′s I-Team show what investigators found in the home and car of the man who opened fire inside a Beavercreek Walmart.

Nazi flags and a Nazi history book were among the items found in 20-year-old Benjamin Charles Jones’ home, documents obtained by Bedell show.

A detective from the Beavercreek Police Department filed a request for a search warrant on Jones’ residence on Buell Lane in Dayton after the shooting that injured four people on Monday night.

The investigation into the shooting is now being probed as being partially “racially motivated,” according to the FBI on Wednesday.



