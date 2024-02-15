Nazi flyers in Fort Worth neighborhood stir outrage: ‘I’ve never seen anything like it’

When Brittany Hughes walked her dog on a rainy afternoon last Sunday, she did not expect to see neo-Nazis flyers on the ground.

The first one she found in her west Fort Worth neighborhood of Ridglea North was on Malvey Avenue, and she decided to leave it. She kept walking but found more, eventually collecting about 20 flyers on Locke and Kenwick avenues until her hands were cold and freezing wet.

The flyers were in plastic bags containing dog food or rice, most likely to add weight for tossing from a car onto people’s front lawns.

One of the flyers from the Aryan Freedom Network, a American neo-Nazi organization, found in the Ridglea North neighborhood on Feb. 11.

Messages included “Stop Illegal Immigration” and “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.” The flyers linked to a website connected to what the Anti-Defamation League describes as a “small but growing neo-Nazi group” based near the East Texas city of De Kalb.

When Hughes got home, she posted her findings on the NextDoor neighborhood app. It was met with immediate concern and shock from community members.

As a Hispanic woman, Hughes said she was surprised and offended by the flyers.

“I certainly wanted to go next door and hope that someone caught something on their Ring cameras or that people are posting about it, too,” Hughes said. “I’ve never seen anything like it in our neighborhood.”

Similar incidents have been reported across Fort Worth in recent months.

Last October, a small group dressed in Nazi regalia was escorted out of a gun show at Will Rogers Memorial Center. When a larger group returned the next day, one member was cited by police for disorderly conduct.

In the same month, people wearing Nazi clothing put over 250 pieces of anti-Semitic material on cars at Fort Worth Botanic Garden. A similar group was seen eating at a Torchy’s Tacos that led to a viral TikTok video followed by a strong condemnation from the restaurant chain.

Hector Carrillo, chair of League of United Latin American Citizens chapter in Fort Worth, said hate groups are claiming that they are owners of this country. “If we’ve also got candidates from the Republican Party running for office based on anti-immigrant agendas, the problem could be really defined on how we are going to reverse all of this ugliness in our state.”

Ridglea North is on the north side of Camp Bowie Boulevard, south of Interstate 30. The neighborhood is a mixed community, according to Hughes, bordered by two predominantly African American communities in Como to the east and the Lackland area to the west.

Hughes says the community may have been targeted because of the mix of Trump and Biden signs during election season. She thinks the perpetrators were targeting wealthier white families to direct them to their website.

Hughes says the Ridglea North is an active community as she sees moms pushing strollers, couples walking their dogs, and children playing outside. The amount of foot traffic means people could see and read the messages.

She said she’s not aware of any of her neighbors catching anything suspicious on their security cameras.

She has told the neighborhood’s police officer about the flyers.