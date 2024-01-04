Nazi march in Madison shows historical ignorance abounds. This is a red-flag. | Letters

Two headlines in the Nov. 20 Journal Sentinel were of concern. The first reported that fewer children are being vaccinated against communicable diseases. The second spoke of a neo-Nazi group proudly marching while spewing their hatred about people they do not know nor have done them any harm ("Children not getting vaccinations” and “Neo-Nazi group marches on state capital”).

As a child, the only vaccinations available to me were for the dreaded lockjaw and smallpox. Just about every child in the neighborhood came down with measles, rubella, chickenpox, mumps and whooping cough. One neighbor contracted polio, putting him in an iron lung. We were quite ill during each episode. The development of vaccines prevented a lot of those illnesses in the following generation.

As for the neo-Nazi marchers, I recall an old history textbook where the author wrote that the reason we study history is so that we do not repeat our mistakes. So much for that. Historical and scientific ignorance still abounds.

Most read letters to the editor

2024 Wisconsin wishes: End the political power grabs and ego trips, starting with Speaker Robin Vos

Who wins from I-794 removal? Developers. Rest of us will be stuck in traffic.

Removing roads like I-794 can work: Just look at development around Fiserv Forum.

It seems on both historical and scientific fronts, no amount of irrefutable evidence will be accepted by some. It makes me think of political nonsense being accepted as fact despite evidence to the contrary.

We can only escape red-flag warnings for a time. Reality checks are always just around the corner.

Dorothy Molling, Greenfield

Send a letter to the editor

The Journal Sentinel and USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin welcome readers' letters. Timely, well-written, provocative opinions on topics of interest in Milwaukee and Wisconsin are given first preference. All letters are subject to editing.

Guidelines

Generally, we limit letters to 200 words. Name, street address and daytime phone are required. We cannot acknowledge receipt of submissions. We don't publish poetry, anonymous or open letters. Each writer is limited to one published letter every two months.

Write: Letters to the editor, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, 330 E. Kilbourn Avenue, Suite 500, Milwaukee, WI, 53202

Fax: (414)-223-5444

E-mail: jsedit@jrn.com or submit the form that can be found on the bottom of this page.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Falling vaccine rates, Nazi march show we haven't learned from past