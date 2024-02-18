'Nazi' marchers at state Capitol prompt bipartisan blowback

A group of roughly two dozen people clad in apparent Nazi gear and symbolism marched in downtown Nashville near the Capitol Saturday.

Metro Nashville Police were initially "monitoring some type of demonstration," but later said it hadn't appeared to materialize.

A reporter for the Tennessean didn't see anything after arriving on the scene.

Videos and photos of the demonstration quickly began circulating online.

Tennessee lawmakers from both sides of the aisle commented on the march Saturday afternoon, condemning the incident.

Republican Rep. William Lamberth shared an unwelcome message for the individuals who marched, saying, "Go away Nazi thugs. This is Tennessee and you are NOT welcome here."

"Btw, why not show your faces so we can all see who you are? I would be willing to bet that none of you are from anywhere near here," District 44 Rep. Lamberth said on X.

Democratic Rep. Aftyn Behn alerted the community to the incident unfolding downtown Saturday.

"Our office is closely monitoring the Nazi rally downtown," District 51 Rep. Behn said on X. "These groups once relegated to the dark corners, now feel empowered to spew their noxious ideology out in the open due to our state’s leadership REFUSING to condemn their speech and actions."

Katie Nixon can be reached at knixon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 'Nazi' marchers at Capitol in Nashville prompt bipartisan blowback