If Nazis visit a Fort Worth taco shop openly, they should pose for pictures, too | Opinion

Why object to photographs?

Keeping Nazis out of businesses may be hard, but taking pictures of them and publishing those pictures so everyone knows who they are is not. (Oct. 11, 2A, “Nazi-clad groups spread flyers, seen at taco restaurant”) Doing so leads to their identification, which lets people know where they work and leads to consequences.

There can’t be too many employers in Fort Worth who would willingly employ Nazi sympathizers, and if those guys are willing to openly walk around wearing Nazi gear, they should not object to people knowing who they are. You know, courage of your convictions and all.

- Jeff Murray, Fort Worth

No shirt, no shoes, no hate

I was disappointed to read Nicole Russell’s “How do we balance free speech, Nazis in a Fort Worth taco shop?”(Oct. 15, 4C). She writes, “Is it a person’s right to eat Torchy’s tacos in Nazi attire? Sure.”

I disagree. People have a right to express their views in a variety of ways, including protesting in public spaces and writing columns. But it doesn’t mean they can inflict hate speech upon a private business.

The Original Fort Worth Gun Show knew how to handle such a situation and escorted the Nazis out.

Private businesses have the right to protect their customers. No shirt, no shoes, no service. What about swastikas?

- Glenn Hutchinson, Fort Worth

Standing up for free speech

Thank you, Nicole Russell, for your commentary about free speech and the people showing up in public wearing swastikas. I appreciate the depth of your writing. Thank you for not looking the other way.

- Romona Dunlap, North Richland Hills

Need to label the hard left

I have been dismayed with the news media’s use of “far-right” and “hard-right” in descriptions of politicians. I cannot remember seeing the media use similar adjectives to identify left-wing politicians. If you believe there are no such politicians, just think about those supporting open borders, defunding police, our extreme federal deficit, pornography in schools or unlimited abortion. The adjectives “far” and “hard” fit very well here.

- J. Mark Bronson, Fort Worth

We need to band together

I am writing to hail Bud Kennedy’s Oct. 15 column “Nazi wannabes part of bigger problem — it’s time to speak up” (1C) and to thank the Star-Telegram for publishing it.

All of us as American citizens can help change this atmosphere. Nazis are not good people.

- Mary Weathers, Fort Worth

Time to work for peace now

The suffering of my fellow human beings in Israel and Palestine throws me into despair. As an American, I have the urge to get all parties to stop the senseless violence. As an Ahmadi Muslim, I strongly denounce the murder of innocents, including women and children. The holy prophet of Islam forbade harming women, children and elderly in an all-out war, let alone this war playing out in the streets of Palestinian and Israeli cities.

The current fighting is an injustice in itself, but what of the slow and perpetual injustice over the last 50-plus years? The question we should ask ourselves is, Where would we be today if the plight of the Palestinians had been addressed years ago?

It is not too late to make a renewed effort for peace based on justice for all sides.

- Alamzeb Khan, Montgomery

Good schools help all Texans

Perhaps we should limit the Texas school voucher amount to what a person pays in school taxes. I pay them and have no children in schools. I want my tax dollars to go to excellent public schools.

- Fred Darwin, Arlington