NB I-65 in Hardin County shuts down following 3-vehicle crash

All lanes of Interstate 65 are shut down near exit 102 in Hardin County following a multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes, according to TRIMARC.

Three vehicles, including at least one tractor trailer, were involved in a crash at mile marker 102. The closure, which began around 7:30 a.m. Monday, is estimated to last for two hours.

Crews are working to remove damaged vehicles from the road, Kentucky State Police Post 4 Dispatcher Jonathan Drake said.

The closure was reported two hours after a separate two-vehicle accident occurred on I-65 North at mile marker 110 in Bullitt County just before 6 a.m., according to TRIMARC.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: NB I-65 in Hardin County shut down after 3-vehicle accident