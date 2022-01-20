NBA at 75: Transformation during the 1980s
The 1980s became a transformative decade for the NBA, where television audiences reached new heights, the financial picture changed and the league expanded into new markets. (Jan. 20)
Russell Westbrook and the Lakers are running out of answers after he was benched during the team's loss to the Pacers.
With the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline looming, a good trade could help teams win a title. Just ask the Milwaukee Bucks.
How bad do the Sacramento Kings want Ben Simmons? Multiple sources previously said the Western Conference team was willing to complete a deal for Simmons and Tobias Harris. And the Kings still have interest in acquiring the 76ers' two highest-paid ...
Dosunmu once again earned praise from DeRozan after an 18-point effort in a win over the Cavaliers.
What was Vogel doing? “Playing the guys that I thought were going to win the game.”
Kyle Kuzma tried to plead his case when a referee didnt see that Nets coach David Vanterpool knocked a pass away in the Wizards one-point loss.
The latest chapter in the feud between Gilbert Arenas and Kwame Brown unfolded Wednesday, with Arenas ripping Brown for his criticism of LeBron James.
“Everybody can hoop. It’s just dope to see.”
Sonny Weems, a former NBA player who now plays for the Guangdong Southern Tigers in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), was subjected to racial discrimination when fans shouted the n-word at him after a recent game. The incident occurred after the game between the Southern Tigers and the Liaoning Flying Leopards last Thursday when Weems, 35, encountered enraged fans who hurled racial slurs at him as he was exiting his team’s bus, CNN reported. The American basketball player got into a fight with Han Dejun of the Flying Leopards during the third quarter of the game, which angered fans.
Make no mistake, sources close to Simmons continue to insist that he'll sit out the entire season if a deal isn't done by the deadline. To DA's point, that means the postseason would be unnecessarily brutal on Embiid when it comes to the load he's ...
Rasheed Wallace will not be with the Tigers in an in-person capacity this season, according to coach Penny Hardaway.
Johnny Davis just became the first division one player to accomplish this feat since 2002.
Kyrie Irving's return to Cleveland this week was a costly one.
Coach Frank Vogel might have been saved from a firing with the Lakers' gutty win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night, but changes still could occur.
Johnson's next stop was with the Toronto Raptors, where he averaged 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game on 38% shooting from the field from 2019 to 2021. He also played three games for Toronto's G League Raptors 905. Though Johnson once scored a ...
Long before Russell Westbrook was benched down the stretch of Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel was given assurances that the organization would support him in taking a hard line while coaching the ...
The Warriors got solid games from Steph, Klay and Wiggs in their blowout win over the Pistons.
Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr. highlighted the prospects on the rise in the latest Rookie Wire Mock Draft.
Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins' chemistry is at the heart of the Warriors' master plan to get back to the NBA Finals. Four games into the experiment, things appear to be ahead of schedule.
Kentucky basketball overcame one of its worst offensive performances of the season to win at Texas A&M.