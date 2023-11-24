NBA admits officials missed crucial call in Sacramento Kings’ loss to New Orleans Pelicans

Some Kings fans cried foul after Brandon Ingram dunked over Domantas Sabonis to seal Sacramento’s fate in a 117-112 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at Smoothie King Center.

The NBA’s Last 2 Minute Report deemed the play a correct no-call, but officials missed a crucial call on Zion Williamson that would have negated the basket by Ingram and given the Kings a chance to tie the game in the final seconds.

The sequence unfolded when the Pelicans inbounded the ball with 21.8 seconds remaining. Ingram drove right around a screen from Williamson and dunked over Sabonis while extending his left arm into Sabonis’ face.

According to the Last 2 Minute Report: “As Ingram (NOP) removes his left hand from the ball, marginal contact occurs with Sabonis’ (SAC) head/neck area. Contact to an opponent’s head/face can be deemed marginal when the result of a natural basketball move, provided the contact is not disproportionate or uncontrolled.”

Ingram’s dunk gave the Pelicans a 115-110 lead with 16.1 seconds remaining, but the basket should not have counted. The NBA admitted officials should have called Williamson for an illegal screen against Harrison Barnes, who was guarding Ingram as he drove to the basket.

The Last 2 Minute Report states: “Williamson (NOP) extends his left leg forward into Barnes’ (SAC) path and delivers contact with his side during the pick.”

If the play had been called correctly, the Kings would have been awarded possession of the ball, trailing by three with 18.8 seconds remaining.