NBA 'City Edition' jerseys are back for the 2020-2021 season - Take a look at each of the 30 teams' new threads

Between leaks and official releases, we've gotten a glimpse of every NBA franchise's alternate jerseys for the 2020-2021 season. Miami Heat/San Antonio Spurs

NBA City jerseys are back for the 2020-2021 season.

Check out photos of each team's new threads below:

The Atlanta Hawks struck up a historic partnership with the estate of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to honor the civil rights legend with new black, white, and gold uniforms.

Winning championships is a major part of the Boston Celtics' tradition, so their new "City Edition" jerseys are designed to look like the green and white banners hanging in the rafters of TD Garden.

The Brooklyn Nets' 2020-2021 City Edition jerseys pay homage to iconic Brooklyn-born artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

The Charlotte Hornets' "Buzz City Minted" uniforms honor the Queen City's history as the first branch mint in the United States.

The Bulls' 2020-2021 'City Edition' threads pay homage to Chicago's signature Art Deco style of architecture.

Leaks suggest the Cleveland Cavaliers are opting for a "Rock and Roll" theme with various fonts spelling out the city's name across the chest.

The Dallas Mavericks are opting for a simpler design than last year's controversial "City Edition" jerseys, with the franchise choosing a white, gold, and silver colorway.

The Denver Nuggets' uniforms boast warm hues and an outline of the city's skyline.

The Pistons' "City Edition" threads pay homage to Detroit's Motor City roots.

Golden State will play its first season at its swanky new arena in San Francisco, but the Warriors will keep their former home top of mind with their "Oakland Forever" jerseys.

The Houston Rockets are going with baby blue "H-Town" jerseys this year, according to leaks.

The Indiana Pacers' 2020-2021 "City Edition" jerseys boast a blue base with yellow pinstripes.

The Los Angeles Clippers are going with a similar look to last year's "City Edition" jerseys but with a darker colorway. Kawhi Leonard likes 'em.

While another leak suggests the Los Angeles Lakers could don all-white "City Edition" jerseys with blue lettering and trim.

The Memphis Grizzlies will use their "City Edition" threads to honor the life of singer/songwriter Isaac Hayes, who was famous for his work with music label Stax Records.

The Miami Heat are sticking with their uber-popular Vice-themed "City Edition" look, this time opting for a baby blue and hot pink tie-dye theme.

The Milwaukee Bucks will honor the city in shades of blue this year, paying homage to "the gathering place by the water."

The Minnesota Timberwolves "Northern Lights" themed uniforms have stars along the sides and above the "MINN" on the front, according to a leaked photo.

Inspired by the city's flags, the New Orlean's Pelicans 2020-2021 'City Edition' uniforms boast a red, white, and blue colorway and three golden fleurs-de-lis across the chest.

The New York Knicks haven't released their new "City Edition" look just yet, but leaks suggest that the jerseys could play on the city's nickname that was popularized from lyrics in Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York."

The Oklahoma Thunder's new black, orange, and blue threads were designed to "lean into innovation, unity, and state pride."

Sunshine and citrus, two of Florida's signature products, are the focus of the Orlando Magic's new unis.

The Suns represent more than just Phoenix, and now their 'City Edition' jerseys honor "The Valley" with a new purple, orange, and black look.

With Philadelphia and an outline of boathouse row printed on the front of their new jerseys, the 76ers continue to honor Philly's rich history with their 2020-2021 'City Edition' uniforms.

The Portland Trail Blazers' new threads honor Oregon's topography and roots, and a portion of the proceeds help support the Native American Youth & Family Center, a local nonprofit aimed at "sustaining tradition and building cultural wealth" for native populations.

The Sacramento Kings' red, baby blue, and black jerseys honor some of the most popular threads of the team's past.

In the 1990s, the San Antonio Spurs donned Fiesta-themed warm-ups that were a favorite among fans. Now the franchise is bringing back the teal, pink, and orange colorway for its 2020-2021 "City Edition" uniforms.

The Toronto Raptors' new jerseys stick with the franchise's black and gold colorway from last season.

The Utah Jazz's new uniforms are a darker take on their "City Edition" jerseys of past years.

The Washington Wizards' "City Edition" jerseys for the upcoming season have a light gray base and American flag imagery on the sides, according to a leaked image.

