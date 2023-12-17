NBA G-league player in custody in connection with woman’s disappearance in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A G-league Stockton Kings basketball player was taken into custody by a local FBI apprehension team on Friday in connection with the disappearance of a woman in Las Vegas, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Chance Comanche, 27, was in the Sacramento County Jail Saturday evening after a warrant for first-degree kidnapping was issued in Las Vegas Justice Court early Friday morning.

On Friday, the Stockton Kings released Comanche. A team spokesperson declined to comment further on the matter.

Marayna Rodgers, 23, was last seen on Dec. 6, according to loved ones. The medical assistant from Washington State had been visiting Las Vegas with friends.

The Stockton Kings played the G-league Ignite at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada on Dec. 5, the day before loved ones said that Rodgers disappeared. It is unclear how long Comanche may have visited Las Vegas. The Stockton Kings then played the Rip City Remix in Portland, Oregon on Dec.7.

Comanche is the second person to be taken into custody in connection with the missing persons investigation.

Sakari Harnden, 19, faces a first-degree kidnapping charge in connection with the disappearance of Rodgers, as the 8 News Now Investigators first reported. As of Saturday evening, she remained in a downtown Las Vegas jail on $500,000 bail.

Loved ones told the 8 News Now Investigators that Rodgers had a good job and she would never leave her family back home in Washington state or abandon her dogs she had taken with her to Las Vegas.

A criminal complaint for the kidnapping charge against Harnden stated that she held or detained Rodgers against her will and without her consent for the purpose of killing her and/or inflicting bodily harm.

Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Diana Sullivan set Harnden’s bail at $500,000 on Dec. 14, according to court records. Conditions included high-level electronic monitoring. It also noted for the “State to notify the Court immediately if the alleged victim is located alive.”

Judge Sullivan had also issued the arrest warrant for Comanche.

Comanche is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon in Sacramento County court, jail records showed.

In a separate case also in Las Vegas Justice Court, Harnden faced a theft charge. She was accused of stealing at least one Rolex, according to a criminal complaint. The theft charge appeared to be unrelated to the kidnapping case.

Harnden declined an interview with the 8 News Now Investigators. She is represented by a public defender, records showed. A preliminary hearing for the kidnapping charge is scheduled for Dec. 28. A status check for the theft charge is scheduled for Dec. 19.

Jasmine Lee, the CEO and founder of the Doc Ellis Foundation said that the foundation which advocates for missing and murdered people of color is looking into the missing persons case.

