NBA launches investigation into Josh Giddey

Fidelity National Financial, or FNF, a Fortune 500 company that provides title insurance and settlement services for the mortgage and real estate industries, announced on Tuesday that it was the victim of a “cybersecurity incident that impacted certain FNF systems.” The company filed a report with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) saying that it has launched an investigation, hired “leading experts” to help, alerted law enforcement and “implemented certain measures to assess and contain the incident.” “Among other containment measures, we blocked access to certain of our systems, which resulted in disruptions to our business,” the report read, adding that this affected services related to title insurance, escrow, other title-related services and mortgage transactions.