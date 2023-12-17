NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar hospitalized in LA after breaking his hip

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will undergo hip surgery after he fell during a concert, his longtime business partner said Saturday.

The former basketball center, 76, was attending a concert Friday night when he “had an accidental fall and broke his hip,” Deborah Morales said. TMZ was first to report the news.

“We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem, especially from the Los Angeles Fire Department who assisted Kareem on site,” Morales said.

Abdul-Jabbar was taken to a Los Angeles hospital. Morales thanked the “amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of Kareem now.”

Abdul-Jabbar stands 2nd on the all-time NBA scoring list with 38,387 points scored. He was passed by LeBron James in February 20203.

It’s not clear what concert the six-time MVP was attending when he fell.

