NBA Mock Draft: With three clear top prospects who does Orlando take first?

Yahoo Entertainment

MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Fox News’s Tucker Carlson regularly trade barbs on their respective shows, but on The ReidOut Monday, Reid pointed the finger squarely at Carlson following the mass shooting in a Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York over the weekend that left 10 dead. In a lengthy manifesto, the shooter repeatedly cited “replacement theory,” a racist conspiracy that claims white Americans are being replaced by people of color. Fox hosts, guests and congressional Republicans regularly accuse Democrats of trying to change the demographic of the country for political gain. No one at the network has spent more time pushing this conspiracy than Carlson. “No singular voice in right-wing media has done more to elevate this racist conspiracy theory than Tucker,” Reid said, “who even with a new head writer spends night after primetime night injecting the rot from the dregs of the internet directly into the veins of Republican voters.” Later in the night on The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell, though he acknowledged the part Carlson and others have played in spreading the replacement conspiracy, O’Donnell put the blame on Fox founder Rupert Murdoch. “They will stop the moment Rupert Murdoch tells them to stop. It’s as simple as that,” O’Donnell said. “Every minute spent talking about the TV hosts on Fox, is a minute that hides the true villain of the piece. Rupert Murdoch is the billionaire puppeteer. In 1995, when Rupert Murdoch was planning to create a cable news channel, he had never heard of any of the people who are now his most prominent hosts. But Rupert Murdoch knew what he wanted Fox to do from day one, and Fox has always done and said exactly what Rupert Murdoch wants.”